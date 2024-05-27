Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Matthew Wolfenden has opened up on co-parenting with his ex Charley Webb during an interview on Loose Women.

Former Emmerdale star Matthew Wolfenden has revealed that he and ex Charley Webb are still “finding their way” after announcing their split in November 2023.

The former Emmerdale star, gave an update on his relationship with his ex during an interview on Loose Women on Monday (May 27). He was reunited alongside former Emmerdale co-star Roxy Shahidi, with the pair discussing their new podcast, Celebrity Side Hustles, when the conversation turned to how Wolfenden was finding co-parenting following on from his split. Wolfenden and Webb, who have three children together, announced the end of their marriage in a post on Instagram in November, however, despite calling it quits, Wolfenden has revealed the pair are still “best friends”. Here’s everything you need to know about what the soap star has said.

What has Matthew Wolfenden said about ex Charley Webb?

The former Emmerdale star appeared on Loose Women on Monday (May 27), where he opened up about his relationship with his ex, Charley Webb, revealing that the pair are still “best friends”.

Charlene White asked him how things were at home, saying: "For you Matthew, how are you finding it? There have been a lot of changes. You know sort of leaving a soap and co-parenting, how are you managing to find a good midpoint?"

Wolfenden replied: "I think we are still finding our way and I mean the good thing is me and Charley are best mates and that is fantastic." He continued: "It is still new to us at the moment but we are still kind of finding our feet, and finding a way to do it well. And I think we are."

The pair first met on the set of Emmerdale and began dating in 2007. They split for two years in 2013, before reuniting and tying the knot in 2018. They announced the recent split after five years of marriage in November 2023. Revealing the news on social media, Webb wrote on Instagram at the time: "It is with love and respect that Matthew and I have decided to separate. We remain friends and our priority is the love for our children. For their sake we would appreciate privacy at this time. C x." Wolfenden shared the same message on his Instagram story.

