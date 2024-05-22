Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Emmerdale has been on ITV for over four decades so you probably forgot about these iconic characters.

Emmerdale will celebrate its 10,000th episode on Wednesday (May 22) and fans will be glued to the TV screen in an explosive episode.

The ITV soap was previously called Emmerdale Farm and first aired on October 16 1976. It was originally commissioned for just 26 episodes but TV fans loved the show so much it has continued for over four decades.

We have seen many iconic characters over the years but we have found the top five stars that you have probably forgotten were in the Yorkshire soap. Get ready for some nostalgia.

Butch Dingle (Paul Loughran) - Butch Dingle was the son of Zack Dingle and Nellie Dingle. His name was Francis Albert Dingle but he got his nickname after his father thought he was a bit too sensitive so he started calling him Butch.

He later married his cousin Mandy Dingle but she only went through with it for financial gain. Butch’s one true love was the shy and quiet Emily Kirk (Kate McGregor). There was a major disaster in 2000 when a bus overturned and with many of the characters being injured and Butch sadly died.

Emmerdale: Butch Dingle, Kim Taye and Ian Kelsey (ITV/Getty)

Dave Glover (Ian Kelsey) - Dave first appeared in Emmerdale in 1994 in the hope of attracting a younger audience. Frank Tate (Norman Clifford Bowler) gives him a job on Home Farm and he ends up having an affair with Frank’s wife Kate Tate (Claire King). Dave is trapped in a fire at Home Farm over Christmas in 1997 and later dies from his injuries.

Tricia Dingle (Sheree Murphy) - Tricia walked in the Woolpack in 1996 and surprised her grandfather Alan Turner. She was bubbly and also made light of all the drama in the Dales. She was best known for marrying Marlon Dingle after years of ‘will they won't they’ they finally married on Valentine’s Day 2003.

However, their happiness didn't last long after Tricia was caught in the New Year's Eve storm 2003. Tricia tried to head to the Woolpack but a nearby tree was struck by lightning causing her to fall. She was airlifted to hospital but the doctors explained there was nothing they could do so her life support machine was switched off.

Emmerdale Sheree Murphy and Deena Payne (Getty)

Viv Hope (Deena Payne) - The village gossip and post office owner. Viv arrived in Emmerdale with her husband Vic and her children Scott, Donna and Kelly. After the death of her husband, Viv later finds love with Bob Hope but they divorce after five years.

Viv, like many Emmerdale characters, was killed off after getting trapped in a fire in her flat above the post office. She was one of the show's longest-running characters before her death in 2010.

Emmerdale airs on weeknights from 7.30pm on ITV1, and ITVX.

