Britain’s Got Talent could be “set for a format change”, after it’s been reported that the ITV talent show could air longer to fill in the gap left by the absence of Ant and Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway.

The BGT semi-finals are currently underway, with the judges already being treated to some spectacular displays of talent. Only one act will be able to win the £250,000 cash prize and a chance to perform at the Royal Variety Performance.

It’s been reported by The Sun, that next year the series could be extended, with bosses ready to sign a £100million deal that would see the show air over a period of three months. BGT normally airs for seven weeks, from April to June, the proposal to extend the show would also fill the gap left by Ant and Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway.

A source said: “BGT has been on since 2007 and viewing numbers are higher than ever - it’s just fans are watching it differently. Having over seven million viewers makes it the most watched entertainment show after I’m A Celebrity.”

They continued: "Stretching BGT over three months could make it more of a presence. Online is where advertisers are now pumping in their money, but to get the clips they need the show. So BGT’s creators have the upper hand as they strike a new deal."

When is the Britain’s Got Talent 2024 final?

The Britain’s Got Talent final will be taking place this weekend on Sunday, June 2, on ITV1 at 7.30pm.

