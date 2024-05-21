Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Vampire Diaries star Nina Drobrev shared photos of herself in hospital following what looked like it had been a e-bike accident.

The Vampire Diaries star Nina Dobrev is recovering in hospital following a bike accident. The actress shared photos of herself on Instagram lying in a hospital bed in a neck and knee brace.

The 35-year old actress took to Instagram to say: "How it started vs how it's going.” She shared a photograph of herself on an e bike followed by a photograph of herself in a hospital bed and added that “I’m ok but it’s going to be a long road of recovery ahead.”

Nina Drobrev who has 26.1m followers, has had over 12,000 comments, including one by actress Sarah Michelle Gellar who said: “Still managing to look gorge in a hospital bed.” Her Olympic Gold medallist boyfriend Shaun White said: “Just keeping things on brand,” followed by a red heart emoji. Fans were quick to tell him to look after her and one said: “Take care of our girl.”

Nina Dobrev’s boyfriend Shaun White recently told US Weekly how they like to spend time together and said: “We went to Antarctica, Dubai, visited her mom in France, went to Monaco, went to Indonesia. We’ve kind of been all over.”

Actress Nina Dobrev is not the only star who has ended up hospitalised after an E-bike crash. In 2020, Simon Cowell had an e-back crash that resulted in him breaking his back. He fell from his electric bike he was testing at his home in Malibu, California. In an interview on the TODAY show he talked about how unfit he was before the accident. “I didn’t know how unfit I was until I had to do all this stuff afterwards. And I’m like, ‘My God.’ Things like that, I believe happened for a reason.”