Speaking on the Graham Norton Show the actress revealed that he wouldn’t ‘see a movie with me for 15 years’

Sarah Michelle Gellar joined host Graham Norton on his BBC talk show on Friday (27 January) to talk about her upcoming role in Paramount’s Wolf Pack, of which she is also executive producer.

Sitting on the big red sofa alongside fellow guests Claire Foy (The Crown), director M Night Shyamalan (The Sixth Sense), and comedian and presenter Rob Beckett, Gellar asked Shyamalan if she could tell him “the most embarrassing story ever” involing her spoiling “The Sixth Sense” for Freddie Prinze Jr. Explaining that after she gave the story away he “didn’t see a movie with me for 15 years.”

The 45-year-old actress rose to fame in noughties teen drama “Buffy The Vampire Slayer” which ran from 1998 to 2003.

So, who is Sarah Michelle Gellar married to and what did she say about her husband on the Graham Norton show? Here’s everything you need to know.

Who is Sarah Michelle Gellar married to?

Gellar has been married to her former Scooby Doo co-star Freddie Prinze Jr. for 20 years.

Sarah Michelle Gellar and Freddie Prinze Jr. attend the Los Angeles Premiere of Paramount+’s “Wolf Pack” (Photo: Getty Images)

The pair first met on the set of “I Know What You Did Last Summer” in 1997, with Prinze telling US Weekly in 2020 that they had sparked a friendship after he offered to drive her to and from set.

Prinze said: “She didn’t have a driver’s licence. She didn’t know how to drive. And we were shooting in Southport, North Carolina, which was an hour’s drive from the nearest Wilmington, which was the biggest city that was closest to us.”

He continued: “So, I started driving her, and that’s when her and I became friends. And we just would talk about life and stuff like that, and we had completely different philosophies on just about everything. ‘Cause she was a born and raised New Yorker and I was a born and raised L.A. kid, and we just looked at everything like night and day.”

The couple officially got together in 2000, becoming engaged in April 2001 and married in a ceremony in Mexico in September 2002.

Do they have children?

The couple have two children together, a daughter called Charlotte Grace Prinze who was born in 2009 and son Rocky James Prinze born in 2012.

Freddie Prinze Jr. and Sarah Michelle Gellar at the world premiere of the Dimension Films release of “Boys and Girls” in 2000 (Photo: Getty Images)

What did she say on the Graham Norton show?

Gellar appeared on the big red sofa on Friday (27 January) alongside fellow guests Claire Foy (The Crown), director M Night Shyamalan (The Sixth Sense), and comedian and presenter Rob Beckett.

Speaking about her time starring in the iconic noughties teen drama “Buffy The Vampire Slayer” she said: “People love to remind me that it (has been) 20 years.” She added: “I love that people still reference it — but I don’t need the actual date and passage of time so people realize how old I am!”

Gellar also asked Shyamalan if she could tell him “the most embarrassing story ever”. Adding: “It’s a Freddie Prinze story. We’ve all seen Sixth Sense here.”

Shyamalan who directed the film had just used it as an example as to why movies should never be spoiled.

