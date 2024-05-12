Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A unique act surprised everyone this evening after earning the golden buzzer in the latest episode of ITV’s popular talent contest, “Britain’s Got Talent.”

An act from Japan captivated both the audience and judges by using his hair to perform impressions, earning the coveted golden buzzer on the latest episode of “Britain’s Got Talent” this evening.

Nabe, a 38-year-old performer with a passion for spreading joy, wowed the judges with his unique talent. Using his hair as his canvas, Nabe flawlessly imitated various characters, including Maleficent, Snoopy, Shaun The Sheep, and even Simon Cowell's chest hair.

He transformed himself into a different personality with each stroke and twist of his hair, sometimes even incorporating props such as shaving cream.

Amanda Holden, who was so impressed that she pressed the golden buzzer, couldn't contain her laughter. "Normally when I press my golden buzzer I’m then in floods of tears and I do a big speech. This is so different it’s just made me howl. Absolutely laugh my head off," she said.

The episode also featured a range of other acts, from a children's choir, called Amasing to an aerialist from Mexico, all showcasing their talents in hopes of winning over the judges. While some acts received praise and approval, others failed to impress, like a malfunctioning robot dog and a performer dressed as a superhero named Captain Beany.

One particularly touching moment came from a blind couple named Denise and Stefan, who mesmerized the audience with their song performance. Cowell expressed his gratitude for their presence on the show, acknowledging that it's acts like theirs that make “Britain's Got Talent” so special.

