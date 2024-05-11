Doctor Who will be returning this weekend, but it will be airing differently than previous seasons after the BBC and Disney Plus struck a deal in November 2023.

Doctor Who will be returning to our screens this weekend. Sex Education’s Ncuti Gatwa will be leading the way as the Fifteenth Doctor alongside Millie Gibson as companion Ruby Sunday, with returning showrunner Russell T Davies at the helm.

There has been growing concern amongst fans however about the new TV schedule for the series after BBC made a deal with Disney Plus in November 2023. To coincide with the new partnership, UK viewers will be left with a new release schedule, which will see episodes drop at the same time around the world.

But that’s not the only change, with two episodes also being released at once. Here’s everything you need to know about Doctor Who season 14, the release date, cast list and how to watch it.

When is the release date for Doctor Who season 14?

Doctor Who season 14 will be dropping on BBC One on Saturday, May 11, with the first two episodes airing back-to-back, just before the Eurovision Song Contest. However, if you can’t wait that long Doctor Who will also debut on BBC iPlayer at midnight, before dropping on BBC One.

Who stars in Doctor Who season 14?

Ncuti Gatwa will be joining the Doctor Who line-up as The Fifteenth Doctor, alongside some new and familiar faces. Here is the cast list for Doctor Who season 14:

Ncuti Gatwa as The Fifteenth Doctor

Millie Gibson as Ruby Sunday

Michelle Greenidge as Carla Sunday

Angela Wynter as Cherry Sunday

Anita Dobson as Mrs Flood

Jemma Redgrave as Kate Stewart

Bonnie Langford as Melanie "Mel" Bush

Yasmin Finney as Rose Noble

Alexander Devrient as Colonel Christopher Ibrahim

Aneurin Barnard as Roger ap Gwilliam

Indira Varma as The Duchess

Lenny Rush as Morris

Jinkx Monsoon as Maestro

Jonathan Groff as TBC

George Caple as Paul McCartney

Chris Mason as John Lennon

Philip Davies as George Harrison

James Hoyles as Ringo Starr

When can I watch Doctor Who season 14?

Doctor Who season 14 will be airing differently than previous seasons after the BBC and Disney Plus struck a deal in November 2023. Episodes will now drop at midnight on BBC iPlayer, airing at the same time as Disney Plus for US audiences, before it will become available to watch on BBC One on Saturday evening.

