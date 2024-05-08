Ian Gelder: Doctor Who and Game of Thrones actor dies aged 74 after cancer battle
British actor Ian Gelder has died at the age of 74 from cancer.
The actor, who died on Monday (May 6), made notable appearances in huge TV shows including Doctor Who and its spin-off Torchwood as well as appearing as Kevan Lannister in the fantasy epic Game of Thrones. His death was confirmed by his husband and fellow actor Ben Daniel in a statement released on Instagram on Tuesday, May 7.
He said: “It is with huge huge sadness and a heavy heart broken into a million pieces that I’m leaving this post to announce the passing of my darling husband and life partner Ian Gelder. Ian was diagnosed with bile duct cancer in December and yesterday he passed at 13.07. I’d stopped all work to be his carer but neither of us had any idea that it would all be so fast. He was my absolute rock and we’d been partners for more than 30 years.”
Daniels described his husband as “the kindest, most generous spirited and loving human being”. He added that he battle his bile duct cancer diagnosis with “such bravery, with no self pity”.
Gelder’s career in showbiz spanned four decades, with modern audiences more familiar with his role as a member of the Lannister family in the HBO show Game of Thrones. He portrayed Mr Dekker in the Doctor Who spin-off show Torchwood, as well as appearing on the main sci-fi show in 2018 as Zellin. He was most recently seen on screen in the BBC daytime detective show Father Brown.
Tributes have poured in for the actor. Richard E Grant sent his condolences to Daniels, saying: “I am so SO sorry for the incalculable loss of your beloved Ian.” Star Wars: Rogue One and Sex Education star Alistair Petrie added: “I loved Ian so much. What a generous, kind, funny, brilliant talent he remains, always. So much love to you and the family. Thinking of you so much.”
