How to check breasts

It’s vital that women check their breasts regularly for any changes and always have any changes examined by a GP. Every woman’s breasts are different in terms of size, shape and consistency, and it’s also possible for one breast to be larger than the other.

You should get used to how your breasts feel at different times of the month as this can change during your menstrual cycle. After the menopause, normal breasts feel softer, less firm and not as lumpy.

You should look at your breasts and feel each breast and armpit, and up to your collarbone. You may find it easiest to do this in the shower or bath, by running a soapy hand over each breast and up under each armpit. You can also look at your breasts in the mirror. You should look with your arms by your side and also with them raised.