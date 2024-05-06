Kris Hallenga death: CoppaFeel! charity founder tragically dies from breast cancer aged 38
and live on Freeview channel 276
Kris Hallenga, the inspirational founder of breast cancer awareness charity CoppaFeel!, has died aged 38 after 15 years of living with the disease, the charity confirmed.
In 2009 she was diagnosed with secondary breast cancer at the age of 23, after being turned away from her GP for more than a year. By the time she had the diagnosis confirmed, it was terminal.
After that, she set up CoppaFeel! to encourage woman to check for signs of breast cancer, as she said she was never told to check herself. It then became the mission of the charity to educate young people about why they should start checking from a younger age so that all breast cancer is diagnosed early. Her dream was that one day CoppaFeel! would no longer need to exist and late diagnosis of breast cancer might be eradicated in her lifetime.
A statement on the charity’s website said: “Kris’ ambition was for no one else to find themselves in her position and so CoppaFeel! was born, to ensure breast cancers are diagnosed early and accurately. Kris was the biggest promoter of being ‘alive to do those things’. She approached life in a wildly creative, fun and fearless way, and showed us that it is possible to live life to the full with cancer.”
It’s vital that women check their breasts regularly for any changes and always have any changes examined by a GP. Every woman’s breasts are different in terms of size, shape and consistency, and it’s also possible for one breast to be larger than the other.
You should get used to how your breasts feel at different times of the month as this can change during your menstrual cycle. After the menopause, normal breasts feel softer, less firm and not as lumpy.
You should look at your breasts and feel each breast and armpit, and up to your collarbone. You may find it easiest to do this in the shower or bath, by running a soapy hand over each breast and up under each armpit. You can also look at your breasts in the mirror. You should look with your arms by your side and also with them raised.
It added: “For 15 years Kris had been living with secondary breast cancer. She hasn’t lost a battle, she wasn’t in a fight and she certainly wouldn’t want you to see her death as tragic. She was simply living. She was 38 and died with fulfilment and a heart full of love.” She campaigned for cancer education to be included in the school curriculum and wrote Glittering A Turd, which went on to become a best-selling book. She won the Women of the Year Outstanding Young Campaigner award and received an honorary doctorate in public administration from Nottingham Trent University.
Those at CoppaFeel! who affectionately described her as “our founder, boob chief, colleague, friend and queen of glittering turds” are “committed to continuing Kris’ legacy, to ensure that everyone has the best chance of living a happy and healthy life”, the statement adds.
The charity said her family have requested privacy. The statement adds: “We would like to thank our community for your love and messages of support and kindly ask that you respect the family’s wishes at this time. Please remember the amazing life Kris led and the things she achieved, but above all else honour her memory by checking your chest… it could just save your life.”
If you’d like to support Kris’ mission, you can donate here.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.