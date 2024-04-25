Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Strictly Come Dancing judge Shirley Ballas has urged women to go for their mammograms after her recent test showed up an irregularity.

Ballas, 63, told her Instagram followers that she had a biopsy taken and is awaiting results. She said in her post: "Urging all women do not miss your mammogram. I went for mine, ended up going for a second one and a biopsy. Local anaesthetic biopsy done. Now waiting for results.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our weekly guide to staying in. Featuring what to watch, what to listen to, what to read plus what to eat and drink Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"Amy Dowden you ran through my mind. The importance of not putting it off. Go and get tested. Plus self breast check regularly."

Amy Dowden, who appeared on Strictly as a professional dancer alongside judge Ballas, announced she was suffering from grade III breast cancer in May 2023 and subsequently left the show to receive treatment, including a mastectomy. She also underwent chemotherapy after “another form of cancer”.

Dowden found herself going through a period of poor health, having contracted sepsis following her first round of chemotherapy and developing a blood clot on her lung. However, the talented dancer hopes to make a return to the hit BBC show soon after revealing in February that she has been told there were no longer any signs of cancer within her system.