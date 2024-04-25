Strictly judge Shirley Ballas reveals breast cancer scare as she urges women 'do not miss your mammogram'
and live on Freeview channel 276
Strictly Come Dancing judge Shirley Ballas has urged women to go for their mammograms after her recent test showed up an irregularity.
Ballas, 63, told her Instagram followers that she had a biopsy taken and is awaiting results. She said in her post: "Urging all women do not miss your mammogram. I went for mine, ended up going for a second one and a biopsy. Local anaesthetic biopsy done. Now waiting for results.
"Amy Dowden you ran through my mind. The importance of not putting it off. Go and get tested. Plus self breast check regularly."
Amy Dowden, who appeared on Strictly as a professional dancer alongside judge Ballas, announced she was suffering from grade III breast cancer in May 2023 and subsequently left the show to receive treatment, including a mastectomy. She also underwent chemotherapy after “another form of cancer”.
Dowden found herself going through a period of poor health, having contracted sepsis following her first round of chemotherapy and developing a blood clot on her lung. However, the talented dancer hopes to make a return to the hit BBC show soon after revealing in February that she has been told there were no longer any signs of cancer within her system.
Ballas has opened up previously about losing her aunt to breast cancer, as well her mum and other auntie also being diagnosed with the illness. The dancer underwent surgery in 2019 to remove her breast implants over cancer fears linked to his family history. She said at the time: “There’s no guarantee that we can ever really see behind the back of the implants.” She also had a separate scare in 2021 when a growth was found on her shoulder. However, this was later found to be a non-cancerous growth.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.