Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

BBC Radio 2 presenter Zoe Ball has said that she has been left “bereft” following the death of her mother.

The radio star previously announced in early March that her mother Julia Peckham had been diagnosed with cancer, saying at the time: "Heartbreakingly our beautiful Mama Julia has been diagnosed with cancer. These are extremely tough times, mum is being incredibly brave. Sending out love to people reading this battling cancer, awaiting diagnosis & also to folk looking after their dear ones who are poorly."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our weekly guide to staying in. Featuring what to watch, what to listen to, what to read plus what to eat and drink Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Julia was later moved to a hospice to receive care and in a heartbreaking update, Ball, 53, confirmed that she had passed away from the illness. She said in a post on social media featuring a young picture of her mother: “Sleep tight dear Mama.

“Thank you for teaching us how to love unconditionally, to always show courage and empathy, and how, even in the darkest of days, laughter is the greatest of gifts. We are bereft without you but will hold so tight to each other.”

Upon announcing her mother’s diagnosis, Ball said that there would be times she would need to step back from her popular Radio 2 breakfast show, with presenter Gaby Roslin occasionally stepping in for her. It is as of yet unknown whether she will take more time off following Julia’s death.

Woody Cook, Julia’s grandson and the son of Zoe Ball and ex-husband Norman Cook - better known as British DJ Fatboy Slim - posted his own tribute. The 23-year-old, who starred in Channel 4’s reality show The Circle in 2019, said: “Today I say goodbye to Granny J, thank you for being a wonderful woman.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad