Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Radio presenter Zoe Ball has revealed her mother is now in a hospice after being diagnosed with cancer last week. The BBC star, 53, took a break to care for her ill mother, Julia Ball, was replaced at the last minute by Gaby Roslin.

Sharing an update on her mum with BBC Radio 2 listeners as she addressed her absence, Zoe thanked Gaby for holding the fort while dedicating a Bon Jovi song to “amazing paramedics” Bill and Simon who helped Julia to a hospice this week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our weekly guide to staying in. Featuring what to watch, what to listen to, what to read plus what to eat and drink Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

She said: “They were so gentle with her, so kind, very funny and absolutely lovely. 'Mum's in hospice now, pretty tough at the moment for the family. I just want to say thank you to John, Scarlett and Charlie, both Charlies actually and Sophie and Laura who are really looking after mum.

“I know so many people in the same position as Jamie my bro, and my dear mum at the moment. Things are really tough for my mum at the moment, just sending out loads of love. And, especially to anyone who is running the marathon this special causes. Big shout out to anyone running for cancer charities, especially pancreatic cancer, you're all superheroes. Love you mum.”

Radio presenter Zoe Ball has revealed her mother is now in a hospice after being diagnosed with cancer last week.

She later posted on her Instagram page: “Thank you for all your kindness. The messages, letters and cards for our Mum mean the world. Strength and love to the many families and folk touched by cancer. Holding tight and so grateful to the incredible people looking after our Ma. We saw these bluebells on the way to the hospice.”

In March, Zoe announced she'd be taking a break from her Radio 2 duties to support her cancer-stricken mother. She described the family's experience as “tough times” but admired her mother's bravery. Zoe took to social media to share photos of her mother with family and during her chemotherapy sessions, revealing the heartbreaking news: “Our beautiful Mama Julia has been diagnosed with Cancer.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She thanked the medical staff for caring for her mother, writing, “My brother Jamie & I are in awe of the brilliant Doctors, Nurses & support teams. Thank you.” Zoe also thanked friends, family, and colleagues for their support during this challenging period, sending love to others facing cancer battles or caring for their loved ones.

Zoe said Gaby would be stepping in for her on The Zoe Ball Breakfast Show so she could spend more time with her mother. She shared her appreciation for the flexibility and support, saying: “I'm trying to be at work on breakfast as often as I can but occasionally need to be home with my Mama. Thanks to Gaby for stepping in. Lots of love.”

Hosting The Zoe Ball Breakfast Show from 6:30am to 9:30am since 2019, Zoe received an outpouring of love and well wishes from friends and followers after sharing her mother's diagnosis. Messages of support came from various celebrities, with Amanda Abbington saying, “Sending you and your beautiful family so much love”, and Adele Roberts adding, “Thinking of your amazing mum and sending so much love to you all.”