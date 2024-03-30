Hollyoaks airs shocking new storyline involving sex abuse with Frankie Osbourne and twin brother JJ (Lime Pictures)

Trigger warning: The following article references sexual abuse and sibling abuse.

Hollyoaks fans have found them in the midst of a highly emotional storyline, with Frankie Osborne (Isabelle Smith) at the centre of it.

Frankie has found herself in the grip of law enforcement in heart-wrenching scenes on the Channel 4 soap, as she grapples with resurfacing memories of childhood abuse inflicted by her twin, JJ (Ryan Mulvey), while keeping this torment a secret from her family. In the latest episode aired on Thursday (28 March), Darren, her father, remained oblivious to the ordeal his daughter endured, puzzled by her refusal to join JJ for dinner.

JJ's fury ignited upon learning of Lucas Hay's potential interest in Frankie, prompting him to seek out his sister, culminating in a volatile confrontation.

"[Lucas] doesn't really care about you. No-one does, not like I do," JJ said to Frankie. In a distressing struggle to escape, JJ attempted to coerce Frankie into dancing with him, despite her vehement protests of "I said no! I said no!".

As Frankie fled to shut herself away in her room, JJ's advances resulted in his foot being caught in the door's path, an injury later attributed to a football mishap. Caught in the midst of this harrowing altercation was Charlie, though JJ misleadingly claimed his injury occurred while fetching something for Frankie. Subsequently, it was disclosed that JJ, a football star, would be sidelined due to a torn ligament.

Further turmoil awaited Frankie as she stumbled upon her mother, Suzanne, sharing an intimate moment with Ethan Williams outside The Loft. A plea from Suzanne to dance triggered an involuntary response from Frankie, resulting in her inadvertently shoving her mother to the ground. Detective Zoe Anderson witnessed this distressing incident and promptly announced her intention to escort the troubled teen to the police station for interrogation.

In forthcoming episodes, Frankie will face questioning by a social worker - will she be able to confront her trauma?