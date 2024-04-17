Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Record Store Day 2024 takes place this Saturday (April 20 2024), once again shining a light on a format that, at one stage, was thought of as dead.

Needless to say, however, the humble vinyl has seen a renaissance over the last few years, with each financial year boasting that vinyl sales are on the increase compared to its digital brethren (the compact disc), no thanks in part due to many mainstream artists committing their works to the format - there is a reason why muso’s joke about the flood of telephone calls to local record stores to enquire if there’s any Taylor Swift left.

This year’s exhaustive list of releases, all sold on a first come-first served basis, includes some interesting archival pieces; the “Zootrope EP” version of Blur’s “Parklife” might be an interesting proposition given the cause celebre that was their set at last weekend’s Coachella Festival, while several live performances have also made their way onto the format.

Well - most of the list is committing releases to vinyl; in the curious case of Johnny Rotten and Public Image Limited (PiL), they’ve decided this Record Store Day to release on cassette tape.

NationalWorld has plundered the depths of the retail world to bring to you, vinyl enthusiasts, a complete list of items that are being released as part of Records Store Day 2024

Full list of Record Store Day 2024 releases

### to E

100 Gecs - "Snake Eyes" (Dog Show Records, 10" Picture Disc)

101 Strings - "Astro-Sounds From Beyond The Year 2000" (Vinyl Exotica, 1LP Blue Vinyl)

The 1975 - "The 1975 Live At Gorilla" (UMR, 2LP)

86TVs - "You Don't Have To Be Yourself" (Parlophone, 10" Black Vinyl EP)

94 East Featuring Prince - "The Legendary Recordings, 1975-1985" (Charly, 3LPs)

Aggrovators - "Dubbing at King Tubbys" (Gorgon, Red Vinyl 2LP)

Aggrovators - "Dubbing at King Tubbys Vol 2" (Gorgon, Blue Vinyl 2LP)

Ahmad Jamal - "Live at Bubba's" (Who's Who in Jazz, 1LP Black Vinyl)

Air - "Kelly Watch The Stars" (WM France, 12" Picture Disc)

Airplane! Soundtrack (complete score) (Coloured LP in gatefold sleeve)

Alan Parsons Project, The - "Pyramid ‘Work in Progress’" (Cooking Vinyl, 1xLP)

Alberto Baldan Bembo - "The Soul of 'Ali' Ben Djamballa" (Saar Records, LP blue vinyl)

Alborosie - "Dub Pirate" (evosound, White Orange Splatter 180g LP in numbered sleeve)

Alex Chilton - "Cliches" (Bar/None Records, LP)

Alison Goldfrapp - "The Love Reinvention" (BMG, 2LP Black)

Amancio D’Silva - "Reflections" (UMR, LP + DIGITAL)

America - "Live From The Hollywood Bowl – 1975" (Primary Wave, Coloured 2LP+ Signed Insert)

Anne Briggs - "Anne Briggs" (Topic Records, LP + 7")

Apocalyptica - "Worlds Collide (Deluxe Edition)" (Harmageddon Records, Numbered, Marbled Vinyl 2LP)

April March / Kelley Stoltz - "April March Sings Kelley Stoltz" (Agitated, 12")

As December Falls - "As December Falls" (ADF Records, Tri-Colour Coloured Vinyl LP)

As December Falls - "Happier" (ADF Records, Tri-Colour Coloured Vinyl LP)

Ashaye - "Dreaming / What's This World Coming To" (South Street International / V4 Visions, 12")

Ashby - "Power Ballads" (Marina Records, LP)

Ashnikko - "Demidevil" (Parlophone, 1LP)

At The Drive-In - "In/Casino/Out" (Craft Recordings, LP)

At The Gates - "Slaughter Of The Soul" (Earache Records, 12" LP)

Ateez - "WORLD EP.FIN : WILL" (KQ/hello82, LP+7")

Average White Band - "Live At The Rainbow Theatre: 1974" (Demon Records, LP)

Azymuth - "Jazz Carnival" (Far Out Recordings, 12")

Barclay James Harvest - "Barclay James Harvest & Other Short Stories" (Esoteric, LP)

Be Bop Deluxe - "Futurama (Stephen Tayler mix)" (Esoteric, LP)

The Beat - "Wha’ppen? (Expanded Edition)" (Rhino, 2LP, color vinyl)

Bebe Rexha - "All Your Fault: Parts 1 & 2" (Warner Records, 1LP (3 Different Color Variants)

The Bevis Frond - "Live at the Great American Music Hall" (Fire Records, 2XLP)

Big Country - "Why The Long Face" (BMG, 1LP Tourquoise)

Bill Evans Trio - "Everybody Digs Bill Evans" (Craft Recordings, LP)

Billie Marten - "As Long As (EP)" (Music On Vinyl, 10")

Billy Bragg - "Bloke On Bloke" (Cooking Vinyl, 1xLP)

Birdmask - "Tristan" (MVKA, 12" EP)

The Black Delta Movement - "In Acetate" (Fuzz Club, 12" EP)

Black Sabbath - "Paranoid" (Sanctuary, 1LP splatter)

The Black Watch - "The Morning Papers Have Given Us The Vapours" (Dell'Orso LP)

The Blessed Madonna - "Have Mercy EP" (Warner, 1LP)

Bloc Party - "The High Life EP" (Infectious, 12" EP - Splatter)

The Blue Aeroplanes - "Beatsongs (Expanded Edition)" (Chrysalis, 2LP, 140g clear vinyl, gatefold sleeve)

Blues Pills - "Birthday / Don't You Love It" (Throwdown, 1LP Red & White Marble)

Blur - "Parklife (Zoetrope LP)" (Parlophone, Zoetrope LP)

Bob Frank - "Broke Again--The Lost Recordings (Limited Wine Red Vinyl Edition)" (Real Gone Music, LP Vinyl)

Boogie Down Productions - "Poetry/ 9mm Goes Bang" (B-Boy Records, 7")

Brian Poole & The Tremeloes - "Twist & Shout" (Decca, 7" Yellow Vinyl)

Brother Jack McDuff - "Ain't No Sunshine" (Reel To Real, Hand-numbered 180g 2LP with 4-page booklet)

Bryan Ferry - "The Right Stuff" (BMG, 12" EP - Blue)

Buena Vista Social Club - "Buena Vista Social Club" (World Circuit, 1LP Gold)

Caitlin Rose - "The Stand In" (Names Records, LP)

Cannonball Adderley - "Burnin In Bordeaux - Live in France 1969" (Elemental, 180g 2LP with booklet)

Cannonball Adderley - "Poppin in Paris: Live at the Olympia 1972" (Elemental, 180g 2LP with booklet)

Captain Beefheart & His Magic Band - "The Spotlight Kid (Deluxe Edition)" (Rhino, 2LP, milky clear vinyl)

Carol Douglas - "The Disco Sound of Carol Douglas" (Midsong International, 1LP coloured vinyl)

Catfish & The Bottlemen - "The Balcony" (UMR, LP)

Celeste - "Everyday" (Polydor, 7" Single)

The Charlatans - "Indian Rope" (Beggars Banquet, 12" Pic Disc)

Charlie Watts - "Live At Fulham Town Hall" (BMG, 1LP Black)

Cheech & Chong - "Up In Smoke" (Rhino/Warner Records, 1LP, Green/smoke black vinyl)

Chet Baker & Jack Sheldon - "Chet Baker / Jack Sheldon - The Lost Studio Album" (JAZZ DETECTIVE / ELEMENTAL, 1LP)

The Chills - "The Lost EP" (Fire Records, LP)

China Burton - "You Don't Care (About Our Love)" (Soul Brother, 12")

Chris Isaak - "Beyond The Sun (The Complete Collection)" (Sun Records (Primary Wave), 2-LP coloured vinyl in gatefold sleeve with printed sleeves and insert with Chris' drawings)

The Chris White Experience - "The Best Of" (Sunfish Records, LP)

Christophe - "Les Mots Bleus" (BMG, 12" Blue)

Clement Bushay and Carl Bert - "Reggae for lovers" (LANTERN Rec., LP)

Cockney Rejects - "Unforgiven" (Cadiz Music, LP)

Come - "Eleven:Eleven (Deluxe Edition)" (Fire Records, LP + 7")

The Cramps - "Ultra Twist (30th Ann.)" (Music On Vinyl, 12")

The Cranberries - "Bury The Hatchet (The Complete Sessions)" (Island/UMe, 2LP)

The Cure - "The Top - 40th Anniversary Picture Disc" (UMR/Polydor, pic disc)

Daft Punk - "Something About Us (Love Theme From Interstella 555)" (Daft Life, 12" Single Black Vinyl)

Damage - "Recorded Live Off the Board At CBGB" (Celluloid, LP)

The Dandy Warhols - "Live at Levitation" (The Reverberation Appreciation Society, 12")

Das Koolies - "Das Koolies Remixed" (Strangetown, 12")

Dave Allison - "Conscious Dream" (Kinjo Music, 2LP)

David Bowie - "Waiting in the Sky (Before the Starman Came to Earth)" (Parlophone, 1LP, 180g Black Vinyl)

David Byrne & Paramore - "Hard Times/ Burning Down The House" (Fine Print, 12”)

David Sylvian & Nine Horses - "Snow Borne Sorrow" (UMR, LP)

De La Soul - "Live at Tramps, NYC, 1996" (Chrysalis Records, LP - 140 gram, tan vinyl, in a custom printed sleeve & jacket)

Deacon Blue - "Peace Will Come" (Cooking Vinyl, 1xLP)

Dead By Sunrise - "Out Of Ashes" (Warner Records, 2LP Colour Vinyl)

Dead Horse - "Dead Horse Tapes, The - Blown Away" (Munster, LP)

Dead Or Alive - "The Pete Hammond Hi-Nrg Remixes (RSD 2024)" (Demon Records, 2LP)

Def Leppard - "Live At Leadmill" (Mercury Studios, 2 LP Silver Vinyl)

Delia Derbyshire - "Inventions for Radio" (Silva Screen, 6 CD Box)

Devin The Dude - "Acoustic Levitation" (Coughee Brothaz Enterprise / EMPIRE, 2LP)

Dexys x Dutch Uncles - "Dance With Me" (100% Records, 12")

DITZ X Heavy Lungs - "DITZ X Heavy Lungs Live at The BBC" (Alcopop!, Pink and Green Splatter 12" with trading card)

Divorce - "Heady Metal" (EMI, 12' Vinyl Pink)

Doctor Who - "Doctor Who: The Edge of Destruction (Zoetrope Picture Disc RSD 2024)" (Demon Records, PD)

Dolores O'Riordan - "Are You Listening" (BMG, 2LP White)

Dome City Orchestra Feat Delisha, The - "Dig It! (Extended/Short/Instrumental)" (Dome City, 12")

Don Carlos - "Pass Me The Lazer Beam" (VP/17 North Parade/Gorgon, LP)

Donna Summer - "Many States Of Independence (RSD 2024)" (Driven by the Music, LP)

The Doors - "Live at Konserthuset, Stockholm, September 20, 1968" (Rhino, 3LP – 140g Blue Vinyl (TBD), Trifold Jacket – prints 4/1 with Matte Finish and Foil Numbering (combined jacket run with ROW), White Paper Sleeves, Marketing/RSD combo sticker)

Dr John - "The Atco/Atlantic Singles 1968–1974" (Omnivore, 2XLP Opaque Purple Vinyl)

Dr. Alban - "It's My Life" (BMG, 10" Translucent)

The Dream Syndicate - "Sketches for the Days of Wine and Roses" (Fire America, LP)

Dub Syndicate - "Mellow & Colly" (Echo Beach, LP+CD)

The Durutti Column - "Vini Reilly" (London Records LTD., LP)

Dwight Yoakam - "The Beginning And Then Some: The Albums Of the '80s" (Rhino/Warner Records, 4LP Black Vinyl Box)

Dwight Yoakam - "The Beginning And Then Some: The Albums Of the '80s" (Rhino/Warner Records, 4CD)

Earl Hooker - "There's a Fungus Amung Us" (Red Lightnin' Records, 1LP splatter vinyl)

Elaine Brown - "Seize The Time - Black Panther Party" (SOULGRAMMA, LP)

Electrafixion - "Burned" (Warner Records, 1LP Black & White Swirl)

Ellie Dixon - "In Case Of Emergency" (Decca, 7" colour vinyl)

Elton John - "Caribou" (UMR, 2LP)

Emika - "Transcended Before Me feat. Horace Andy" (Emika Records, 12")

Emma Bunton - "A Girl Like Me" (UMR, 1LP)

English Teacher - "Live At The Brudenell Social Club" (Island Vinyl, 12")

Ennio Morricone - "Allonsanfan OST" (BTF Italy, LP Red Vinyl + insert)

Ennio Morricone - "Come imparai ad amare le donne OST" (BTF Italy, LP Green Vinyl + insert)

Ennio Morricone - "Storie di vita e malavita" (Decca, Coloured LP)

Ennio Morricone (feat Joan Baez) - "Sacco e Vanzetti OST" (BTF Italy, LP Clear Vinyl + insert)

ENNY - "We Go Again" (FAMM, 12”)

Eric Carr of KISS - "Unfinished Business: The Deluxe Edition" (Culture Factory USA, Inc., 2LPs)

"Even More Dazed And Confused (Music From The Motion Picture)" (Rhino/Warner Records, 1LP, smoky purple vinyl. Single pocket jacket, white paper sleeves, marketing sticker, shrinkwrap)

Everything But The Girl - "At Maida Vale" (Buzzin’ Fly Records under exclusive licence to Virgin Music Group, 12")

F - K

Garbage's "Lie To Me" earns a reissue on vinyl this Record Store Day

The Faces - "The Complete BBC Sessions" (Rhino, 2LP, 140g clear vinyl)

The Fall - "A Country On The Click (Alternative Version)" (Cherry Red Records, LP)

The Family Tree - "We Shall See Him As He Is" (Cheri Records, LP)

Family Underground - "For The Love Of You/Everybody Knows" (Power Funksion Records, 7")

The Farm Dogs - "Last Stand In Open Country" (Rhino / Discovery, 2LP Black Vinyl)

Fat Generous - "Night Time Cool Breeze / Shake Your Body Down" (Steezy Groove, 7")

Fatboy Slim - "Everybody Loves A Remix" (Skint, 12" Zoetrope)

Feso Trombone - "Freedom train" (Lantern Rec, LP)

Fetty Wap - "Fetty Wap" (Atlantic Records, 2LP Color Vinyl (OPAQUE VIOLET) Gatefold Jacket, 2-Sided 11x11 Insert, Labels, Inner Sleeves, RSD Marketing Sticker)

FFRR - "FFRR Sampler Vol. 1 (ORIGINALS)" (Parlophone, 1LP)

Field Music - "Binding Time" (Memphis Industries, 12")

Fields of the Nephilim - "Burning the Fields" (Jungle Records, 2xLP - Red)

The FIZZ - "Live At Middle Farm" (Decca, 1LP Colour - Red)

Fleet Foxes - "Live On Boston Harbor" (Anti, 3LP with Bellyband)

Fleetwood Mac - "Rumours" (Rhino/Warner Records, 1LP, picture disc)

The Flirtations - "Still Sounds Like The Flirtations" (The Flirtations Records, LP)

The Flying Burrito Brothers - "Bluegrass Special: Live in Amsterdam 1972" (Liberation Hall, 2xLP)

Foghat - "Live In New Orleans 1973" (Rhino, 2LP Black Vinyl)

Fools Garden - "Lemon Tree" (BMG, 12" shaped picture disc)

Fox The Fox - "Precious Little Diamond (40th Ann.)" (Music On Vinyl, 12")

Frank Turner - "Girl From The Record Shop' // 'All Night Crew'" (Xtra Mile, 7")

Frank Zappa - "Zappa For President" (UMR, 2 LP Gatefold red & blue splatter on white vinyl)

Frankie and the Witch Fingers - "Live at Levitation" (The Reverberation Appreciation Society, 12")

Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons - "The Genuine Imitation Life Gazette" (Rhino, 1LP, black vinyl)

Fun Boy Three - "Extended" (Chrysalis, 2xLP)

Future Sound of London - "ISDN" (UMR, 2 x CD)

Future Sound of London - "ISDN" (UMR, Coloured 2LP)

The Future Sound Of London - "From The Archives" (FSOL Digital, LP (Double))

Gabriels - "EP Live From London 2023" (Parlophone, 12" Black Vinyl)

Galen & Paul - "Uno Mas" (Sony CMG, 12" Vinyl)

Garbage - "Lie To Me" (BMG/STUNVOLUME, 1LP Lime Green)

Gemma Cullingford - "Komiza Project, The Shake! Shake!" (12")

Gene Clark - "No Other Sessions (50th Anniversary of No Other)" (4AD, 2LP)

Gene Clark - "The Lost Studio Sessions 1964-1982" (Liberation Hall, 2LP in gatefold sleeve with 24-page booklet)

The Gentle Waves - "Swansong For You" (Jeepster Recordings, LP)

George Harrison - "Electronic Sound" (Dark Horse Records, 1LP Zoetrope)

George Harrison - "Wonderwall Music" (Dark Horse Records, 1LP Zoetrope)

Ghost-Note - "Mustard n' Onions" (Mack Avenue, Coloured Vinyl 2LP in gatefold jacket)

Global Communication - "Maiden Voyage (30th Ann.)" (Music On Vinyl, 12")

Goat - "The Gallows Pole: Original Score" (Rocket Recordings, LP+7")

Goblin / Gianni Dell'Orso - "Virus OST" (AMS Records, LP Coloured Vinyl)

Golden Earring - "The Cut Sessions" (Music On Vinyl, 2xLP)

Goldie Lookin Chain - "Manifesto, The" (Gold Dust Gramophonics, LP)

Goldie Lookin Chain - "Mike Balls Boutique" (1983 Records, LP)

Gorillaz - "Cracker Island (Deluxe)" (Parlophone, 2LP Pink Vinyl)

Gotan Project - "Santa Maria (Del Buen Ayre)" (Ya Basta Records, 10")

Grapefruit - "Around Grapefuit (plus London Session)" (BONFIRE, LP)

Grateful Dead - "Nightfall Of Diamonds" (Grateful Dead/Rhino, 4LP, 180g black vinyl)

Greg Foat & Gigi Masin - "The Fish Factory Sessions" (Strut Records, LP)

Grohl, Benante, Ian - "The Regulator" (Megaforce, Single-sided 7" with Etched B-Side)

Groove Armada - "White Light" (BMG, 2LP Splatter)

The Groundhogs - "Black Diamond" (Fire Records, LP)

Half Japanese - "Our Solar System" (Fire Records, LP)

Harmonia - "Musik von Harmonia / anniversary edition" (Groenland Records, 2LP)

Hawkwind - "Live Seventy-Nine" (Esoteric, LP)

Hayseed Dixie - "Let There Be Rockgrass" (Hayseed Dixie Records, 2LP)

Held By Trees - "Solace (Expanded Edition)" (Tweed Jacket / Lasgo Records, LP Double (2LP))

Herman's Hermits - "Only Last Night [Single]" (Lisberg Records, 10" Picture Disc)

The Hives - "Lex Hives and Live From Terminal 5" (The Hives, 2LP)

The Hives - "Black and White Album" (UMR, coloured LP)

Holly Humberstone - "Into Your Room (with MUNA)" (Polydor, 7" Single)

Hooveriii - "Quest for Blood" (The Reverberation Appreciation Society, 12")

Horace Andy & Sly and Robbie - "Livin´ It Up" (Tabou1, LP)

Howlin' Wolf - "Live in Europe (Bremen, 1964)" (Southern Echoes, 1LP smoke vinyl)

Ian Hunter - "Ian Hunter Defiance Part 2: Fiction" (Sun Records (Primary Wave), 2LP)

The Ipanemas - "Samba Is Our Gift" (Far Out Recordings, LP)

J.V.C. F.O.R.C.E. - "Strong Island" (B-Boy Records / Empire Slate, 7")

Jack Adkins - "American Sunset" (Déjà vu Kid Records, LP)

Jamiroquai - "Live At BBC Maida Vale: 2006" (Sony CMG, Green 12" Vinyl)

Jane Weaver - "Quantify / Deep Perelle" (Fire Records, 7")

The Japanese House - "ITEIAD Sessions" (Dirty Hit, 12” White Vinyl)

Jeff Buckley & Gary Lucas - "Songs To No One" (Evolver / Knitting Factory Records, 12”, 2 x LP)

Jeremy Gluck with Nikki Sudden & Rowland S Howard - "I Knew Buffalo Bill" (Glass Modern, LP)

Jessie Ware - "Tough Love 10th anniversary" (UMR, 2LP)

Joe Pesci - "Little Joe Sure Can Sing! (Limited Clear with Orange Swirl Vinyl Edition)" (Real Gone Music, Clear with Orange Swirl Coloured LP)

Joe Strummer & The Mescaleros - "Rock Art and the X-Ray Style" (Dark Horse Records, 2LP Pink)

John Lennon - "Mind Games" (UMR / Calderstone, 12" 4 Track 12” EP Luminous vinyl)

John Lennon - "Mind Games" (UMR / Calderstone, 12" 4 Track 12” EP Black “audiophile” vinyl)

John Minnis' Big Bone Band - "Classic I-Live" (Soul Brother, LP)

Johnnie Mae Matthews - "I Have No Choice/ That's When It Hurts" (Big Hit, 7")

Johnny Marr - "Marr's Guitars" (Thames & Hudson, Hardback Book)

Joseph Cotton - "New Fashion Way" (Room In The Sky, LP)

Josephine Foster and the Victor Herrero Band - "Anda Jaleo" (Fire Records, LP)

Josephine Foster and the Victor Herrero Band - "Perlas" (Fire Records, LP)

Josh Wink - "Higher State Of Consciousness Erol Alkan remix" (Strictly Rhythm, 12" EP - splatter)

Jowe Head - "The Other Side Of The Forest (Original Movie Soundtrack)" (Glass Modern, LP)

Kaiser Chiefs - "Kaiser Chiefs' Easy Eighth Album" (Kaiser Chiefs Recordings Ltd, 12" Picture Disc LP)

Karen Harding - "Take Me Somewhere" (Back On Wax, Black LP)

Kate Bush - "Eat The Music (RSD Edition)" (Fish People, 10”)

Kate Nash - "Back At School b/w Space Odyssey 2001 (demo)" (Kill Rock Stars, 7")

Katy J Pearson - "Katy J Pearson & Friends Presents Songs From The Wicker Man" (Heavenly Recordings, 12”)

Keane - "Live at Paradiso, Amsterdam (29/11/2004)" (UMR, 2LP Coloured)

Kenny Dorham - "This Is The Moment: Sings And Plays New Land" (New Land LP)

Kim Wilde - "Special Disco Mixes" (Cherry Pop, 2LP)

King Kong - "Repatriation" (Irie Ites, LP)

Kirsty MacColl - "Titanic Days" (UMR, LP)

Kristin Hersh - "The Clear Pond Road Sessions" (Fire Records, LP)

Kristin Hersh - "Hips & Makers (30th Anniversary Deluxe Edition)" (4AD, 2LP)

Kula Shaker - "Natural Magick" (Strange F.O.L.K. LLP, 12" Picture Disc LP)

L - Q

La Roux - "Trouble In Paradise" (UMR, coloured LP)

Ladytron - "Light & Magic" (Nettwerk, Blood Red Vinyl 2LP)

Lamont Dozier - "The New Lamont Dozier Album - Love and Beauty 50th Anniversary (RSD 2024)" (Demon Records, 2LP)

Larry Heard presents (Various Artists) - "REBIRTH 10 COMPILED BY LARRY HEARD Aka MR.FINGERS" (Rebirth, 2LP)

Laufey - "A Night At The Symphony" (AWAL, 12" 2LP)

Leaf Hound - "Grower Of Mushrooms" (Decca, 1LP Splatter cloudy Yellow vinyl)

Lee "Scratch" Perry - "Skanking With The Upsetter" (Trojan, 1LP Yellow)

The Lemonheads - "The Hotel Sessions" (Fire Records, LP)

Lightning Seeds - "All I Want / Pure" (Sony CMG, 10" Yellow Vinyl)

Lil Peep - "Star Shopping" (Death Note Records, 7" 1LP)

Lil Uzi Vert - "Luv Is Rage" (Atlantic Records, 1 x 140g 12" White & Pink Splatter vinyl album)

Lily Allen - "It's Not Me, It's You" (Parlophone, 1LP Zoetrope)

Linda Ronstadt - "The Asylum Albums (1973-1978)" (Rhino, 4LP Box Set)

Little Richard - "Right Now!" (Omnivore, Sunflare coloured LP)

London Grammar - "The Remixes" (Ministry Of Sound, x2 Green LP Vinyl)

Lora Logic - "Pedigree Charm [Deluxe Edition]" (Hiss And Shake Records, 2LP)

Lordi - "Bend Over and Pray the Lord" (Music On Vinyl, 2xLP)

The Loveless - "Elected" (Cadiz Music, 7”)

Lowell George - "Thanks, I'll Eat It Here (Deluxe Edition)" (Rhino/Warner Records, 2LP, 140g black vinyl, Gatefold jacket, white paper sleeves, marketing sticker, shrinkwrap)

Ludovico Einaudi - "Live At The Royal Albert Hall" (Decca, 3LP Red Vinyl)

Lulu - "James Bond - The Man With The Golden Gun Picture Disc (RSD 2024)" (Demon Records, PD)

Madchild - "Lawn Mower Man (10 Year Anniversary)" (Suburban Noize Records, LP)

Madness - "Embarrassment" (USM/BMG, 12" EP - black)

Maisie Peters - "The Good Witch (Deluxe)" (Atlantic, 1 x 140g Clear Vinyl)

Mal Waldron & Steve Lacy - "The Mighty Warriors - Live In Antwerp" (Elemental, 2xLP)

Mal-One - "Listen Up Punk! Punk Art Poetry spoken word album" (Punk Art Records, LP)

Mansun - "Little Kix" (Kscope, 180g Clear Vinyl LP)

Manu Dibango - "Manu 76 Soul Makossa" (Soul Makossa, LP)

Marc Bolan & T. Rex - "Zinc Alloy (50th Anniversary Zoetrope Picture Disc RSD 2024)" (Demon Records, PD)

Marianne Faithfull - "Faithful Forever" (UMR, LP)

Mark Knopfler - "The Boy" (EMI, 12' Vinyl)

Mavis Staples - "Have A Little Faith" (Alligator, Gatefold 2LP Silver Vinyl 45RPM)

Maximum Joy - "Why can't we live together (previously unreleased version featuring Janine Rainforth) plus exclusive bonus live tracks" (LANTERN Rec., LP CLEAR)

Melys - "BBC Sessions Vol 1 (John Peel Sessions & other selected rarities)" (Sylem, LP)

Members, The - "Greetings From Knowhere" (Anglo-Centric Recordings, LP)

Men, The - "Manhattan Fire (New York City Demos)" (Fuzz Club, LP)

Michael Gray - "The Weekend" (Altra Moda Music, 7")

Michael Schenker Group - "MSG (Expanded Edition)" (Chrysalis, 180g Clear Vinyl 2LP in gatefold sleeve)

Midge Ure - "The Gift [Early Versions]" (Chrysalis, 1xLP)

Mike Oldfield - "Hergest Ridge 50th Anniversary" (UMR, LP)

Mike Welch - "Renovations Remastered 2024" (NuNorthern Soul, LP)

Miles Kane - "Miles Kane & The Evils" (Modern Sky, 10")

Militarie Gun - "Life Under The Sun" (Loma Vista Recordings, 10")

Monty Python - "Live At Drury Lane 50th Anniversary" (UMR, pic disc LP)

Morcheeba - "B-Sides & Beats" (East West Records, 1LP Green Vinyl)

Morrissey & Siouxsie - "Interlude" (Parlophone, 12", 180g Gold Vinyl)

Mötley Crüe - "Supersonic and Demonic Relics" (BMG, 1LP Splatter Vinyl)

Motörhead - "Remorse? No!" (Sanctuary, 2LP Silver)

Motorpsycho - "SMALL BOATS - Shelling England* By The Round" (NFGS, 2CD)

Mr.Big - "The Big Finish - Lean Into It Live" (evoXS, Black and Red Splatter 180g LP in numbered sleeve)

Mudhoney - "Suck You Dry: The Reprise Years" (Rhino/Warner Records, 5LP, black vinyl)

Nancy Sinatra - "How Does That Grab You?" (Light In The Attic, LP - Orange)

Nat King Cole - "Live At The Blue Note - Chicago" (Iconic Artists Group, 2LP/2xCD)

Near Jazz Experience feat. Mike Garson - "Character Actor EP" (Sartorial Records, 12" EP)

Neil Young & Crazy Horse - "F*#!IN UP" (Reprise, LP Clear Vinyl)

Nerina Pallot - "Love Will Tear Us Apart" (Chrysalis, 10" clear vinyl)

Nightmares On Wax - "Carboot Soul (25th Anniversary Edition)" (Warp Records, 2LP + 7")

Noah Kahan - "I Was/I Am" (UMG/Republic, Coloured LP)

Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds - "Magic Secrets #2" (Sour Mash Records, 7")

Norman Connors - "She's Gone / Mr.C" (Arista, 7")

Northside - "Chicken Rhythms" (London Records LTD., LP)

Notorious B.I.G., The - "Ready To Die: The Instrumentals" (Atlantic Records, 1LP, black vinyl. Single pocket jacket(prints 5/1), white paper sleeves, marketing sticker, shrinkwrap)

Oceansize - "Home & Minor" (Kscope, Orange Vinyl LP)

Offspring, The - "Splinter" (UMG/UMe, 1 LP die cut picture disc)

Oh Wonder - "Oh Wonder" (Virgin Music, 2LP 12")

Olafur Arnalds - "..And They Have Escaped The Weight Of Darkness" (Erased Tapes, LP)

Olivia Dean - "Live At The Jazz Café" (EMI, 12" Black)

Olivia Rodrigo & Noah Kahan - "Olivia Rodrigo “Stick Season”/Noah Kahan “Lacy” - FROM THE BBC RADIO 1 LIVE LOUNGE" (Polydor, 7” Coloured vinyl)

OMD - "Bauhaus Staircase Instrumentals" (100% Records, LP)

OMD - "Junk Culture Companion" (UMR, 2LP)

Orb, The - "The Holloway Brooch (An Ambient Excursion Beyond The Orboretum)" (Cooking Vinyl, 12” album)

Orbital - "Orbital" (London Records LTD., 2xLP)

OST / Barry Gray - "Stingray" (Silva Screen, 7" EP Transparent Green Vinyl)

OST / Barry Gray - "UFO" (Silva Screen, 7" EP Transparent Violet Vinyl)

Other Two, The - "Tasty Fish Remix EP" (Rhino, 12” Single - Transparent Blue)

Outsiders, The - "Calling on youth - One to infinity demos & early songs" (LANTERN Rec., LP RED)

Paramore - "RE: This is Why (Remix Album)" (Atlantic, Limited 1 x 140g 12" Red vinyl album. RSD 2024. Re: This Is Why is a new version of the record which includes 12 tracks)

Paramore - "RE: This Is Why (Remix Album)" (Atlantic, Limited 2 x 140g 12" Red (disc1) & White (disc2) vinyl album. RSD 2024.)

Parliament - "Osmium Deluxe Edition (RSD 2024)" (Demon Records, 2LP)

Pat Thomas featuring Lalo Schifrin - "Desafinado" (Poppydisc, LP)

Patrick Prins - "Le Voie Le Soleil" (Toolroom Records, 12")

Paul Weller - "Soul Wandering / Rise Up Singing" (Polydor, 7" Single)

Pearl Jam - "Dark Matter" (EMI, Coloured LP)

Pete Wylie & The Mighty WAH! - "Heart as Big as Liverpool" (Chrysalis, Heart-Shaped Vinyl)

Peter Murphy - "Peter Live - Volume One – Covers" (Silver Shade, LP)

Pharoah Sanders - "Harvest Time (収穫時期 - Radio Edit) / Love Will Find a Way (ラヴ・ウィル・ファインド・ア・ウェイ- Radio Edit)" (Luaka Bop, 7”)

Piero Umiliani - "L’Arcangelo OST" (BTF Italy, LP Yellow Vinyl + insert)

Pixies - "Live From Red Rocks 2005 (RSD 2024)" (Demon Records, 2LP)

Prefab Sprout - "Lions In My Garden" (Sony CMG, 12" Vinyl)

Prince Buster - "Back To Where It All Began - The Blue Beat Years" (Blue Beat Black, 2LP)

Prince Far I - "Cry Tuff Chants On U" (On-U Sound, 2LP)

Propaganda - "Die 1000 Augen des Dr. Mabuse (Volume 1) / The 1000 Eyes of Dr. Mabuse (Volume 1." (UMR, Coloured LP)

Public Image Limited - "This Is PiL" (PiL Official, CASSETTE)

Public Image Limited - "What The World Needs Now" (PiL Official, CASSETTE)

Public Image Limited - "End Of World" (PiL Official, CASSETTE)

Public Service Broadcasting - "Gagarin Test Card Recordings" (7")

Pulp - "Intro The Gift Recordings" (UMR, LP Blue Vinyl)

Queen - "Cool Cat" (EMI, 7" Colour Vinyl - Pink)

Queen Latifah - "Nature of a Sistah" (Tommy Boy Music, LP - 140 gram, black vinyl in a custom printed sleeve & jacket)

R - U

Ramones - "The 1975 Sire Demos (Demos)" (Rhino/Warner Records, 1LP, 140g color vinyl, Single pocket jacket, Black poly-lined sleeves, marketing sticker, shrinkwrap)

Ras Allah - "Heaven is my roof" (LANTERN Rec., LP)

Replacements, The - "Not Ready for Prime Time: Live at the Cabaret Metro, Chicago, IL, January 11, 1986" (Rhino/Warner Records, 2LP, 140g black vinyl Gatefold 4/4 Printed LP Insert Shrink RSD/Mktg combo sticker)

Residents, The - "LEFTOVERS AGAIN!? AGAIN!?!?!" (New Ralph Too, LP)

Richard O'Brien / OST - "The Rocky Horror Show (original Richard O'Brien demos)" (Medical Records, 1LP black vinyl)

Richmond Fontaine - "Post To Wire (20th Anniversary Edition)" (Decor/El Cortez, LPx2)

Richmond Fontaine - "Winnemucca" (Decor/El Cortez, LP)

Ringo Starr - "Crooked Boy EP" (UME, EP)

Roches, The - "The Roches (Limited 45th Anniversary Ruby Red Vinyl Edition)" (Real Gone Music, LP Vinyl)

Roger Waters - "The Dark Side Of The Moon Redux (Picture Disc)" (Cooking Vinyl, 12-inch album Picture Disc)

Rolling Stones, The - "Live At Racket, NYC" (Polydor, 1LP)

Rolling Stones, The - "Rolling Stones" (UMR, 1LP Blue)

Royal Trux - "Royal Trux" (Fire Records, LP)

Scott Walker - "Tilt (half speed master)" (UMR, 2LP)

Sex Pistols - "The Filth & the Fury OST" (UMR, LP)

Shed Seven - "Changed Giver" (Cooking Vinyl, 1xLP)

Shelly Manne - "Jazz From The Pacific Northwest Reel To Real" (Hand-numbered 180g 2LP with 16-page booklet)

Sia - "Colour The Small One" (UMR, LP)

Sinead O'Connor - "You Made Me The Thief Of Your Heart - 30th anniversary" (UMR, 12" Single)

Siouxsie & the Banshees - "Nocturne" (UMR, 2LP Coloured)

Sisters of Mercy, The - "Body and Soul / Walk Away" (East West Records, 140g Clear & Black Vinyl EP The 40th anniversary of The Sisters Of Mercy's first two EPs from 1984, packaged together as one LP.)

Sizzla Kalonji - "X-Terminator" (2LP)

Sleater-Kinney - "This Time / Here Today" (7" Single Loma Vista Recordings Coloured 7")

Slits, The - "In the Beginning" (Jungle Records, 2xLP - Blue)

Soft Cell - "Non Stop Extended Cabaret" (UMR, 2LP)

Sonic Youth - "Hits Are For Squares" (UME, 1 LP Gold Nugget Jacket with gold foil sticker)

Sophie Ellis-Bextor - "Remixes" (UMR, 1LP Coloured)

Sorrow - "Sleep Now Forever" (Night School, 2LP)

Soundtracks & Head - "Daga Daga Daga" (Glass Modern, LP)

South Park - "South Park The 25th Anniversary Concert" (Mercury Studios, 3 LP Blue vinyl)

Space Lady, The - "The Space Lady's Other Hits" (Night School, MLP)

Spoonfed Hybrid - "Spoonfed Hybrid (30th Anniversary Expanded Edition)" (4AD, 2LP)

Steel Pulse - "Handsworth Revolution" (UMR, 2LP)

Steps - "Deeper Shade Of Blue – The Remixes (Zoetrope Picture Disc RSD 2024)" (Demon Records, PD)

Steven Wilson - "Harmonic Divergence" (SW Records, 1LP)

Suede - "Autofiction: Live" (BMG, 1LP Grey)

SUN RA - "AT THE SHOWCASE - LIVE IN CHICAGO" (JAZZ DETECTIVE / ELEMENTAL, 2LP)

Sun Ra - "Inside The Light World: Sun Ra Meets The OVC" (Strut Records, 2LP)

Suns of Arqa - "Wadada magic" (LANTERN Rec., LP light blue)

Super Furry Animals - "Fuzzy Logic (B-Sides & Besides)" (BMG, 1LP Green Vinyl)

Supergrass - "Kiss Of Life Is 20" (BMG, 10" Clear)

Superior Elevation - "Giving You Love / Sassy Lady" (Selector Series, 7")

Sylvia Telles - "Princess Of Bossa Nova! Amor De Gente Moça (Musicas De Antonio Carlos Jobim….E Mais!)" (Poppydisc, LPx2)

Talking Heads - "Live On Tour" (Rhino/Warner Records, 2LP – 180g black vinyl LP labels, CMYK Black poly sleeve Single pocket jacket, prints 4/1 + matte UV on heavyweight board Shrink wrap Marketing sticker Talking Heads sticker)

Team Sleep - "Team Sleep" (Maverick, 2LP Colour vinyl)

Telescopes, The - "Editions" (Glass Modern, LP)

Telescopes, The - "Growing Eyes Becoming String (Remix 7") (Fuzz Club, 7")

Television - "Live At The Academy NYC 12.4.92" (Ohoo, LPx2)

Temples - "Sun Structures" (Heavenly Recordings, 2LP)

The Jimmy Castor Bunch - "It's Just Begun/ Troglodyte (Cave Man)" (RCA, 7")

Thin Lizzy - "Live at Hammersmith 16/11/1976" (UMR/Mercury, 2LP)

This Is The Kit - "Live at Minack Theatre" (Rough Trade Records, LP)

Tinman - "Eighteen Strings (Original Mixes)" (SPIN IT Records, 12" Single Silver vinyl)

Todd Rundgren - "Todd" (Rhino, 2LP, 2 color vinyl (1 orange, 1 green))

Tom Grennan - "What Ifs & Maybe's" (Insanity, Tri-Coloured Marble effect LP Vinyl)

Tom Jones - "It's Not Unusual" (Decca, 7" Amber Vinyl)

Tom Tom Club - "Genius of Love Remix Album" (Nacional, LP)

Trashcan Sinatras - "Wild Pendulum (Silver LP)" (BFD, Silver color LP)

Travis - "Biggs Solar Funk (RSD 2024)" (Demon Records, LP)

Tricky - "Angels With Dirty Faces" (UMR/Island, 2LP Coloured)

Two Lone Swordsmen - "Still My World" (Rotters Golf Club, LP)

U2 - "Atomic City - Live from Sphere Island" (10" Transparent Red with unique large poster)

UB40 - "UB45" (SoNo Recording Group LLC, 1LP)

Ufo - "Lights Out In Tokyo - Live" (HNE, 2LP)

UK Subs - "UK Subversives (Fall Out singles collection)" (Fall Out Records/Jungle, 2xLP - Yellow)

Ultramagnetic Mc's - "The Ultra's Live At the Brixton Acadamy" (Music On Vinyl, 1xLP)

Ultravox - "Steven Wilson Extended Re-mixes" (Chrysalis, 12")

Universe City - "Can You Get Down / Serious" (Midland International, 12")

Unwritten Law - "Blue Room (30 Year Anniversary)" (Suburban Noize Records, LP)

V - Z

Various Artists (- Blaine L. Reininger, Durutti Column, Stockholm Monsters) - "Greetings from S.G.V. -The Greetings LP" (LANTERN Rec., LP)

Various Artists - "Timeless Jazz Classics (Compiled by Gilles Peterson)" (Music On Vinyl, 2xLP)

Various Artists / Soul Jazz Records Presents - "Punk 45: Kill the Hippies! Kill Yourself! The American Nation Destroys Its Young" (Soul Jazz Records, 2LP)

Various Artists / Soul Jazz Records Presents - "300% Dynamite" (Soul Jazz Records, 2LP)

Various Artists / Soul Jazz Records Presents - "Studio One Rude Boy" (Soul Jazz Records, 2LP)

Various - "Crawling The Walls / Meets...." (Agitated, 2CD)

Various - "Andy Smith's Northern Soul Essentials Harlem Shuffle" (1LP Green Vinyl)

Various - "Los Nuggetz: Garage & Psyche from Latin America" (Liberation Hall, Coloured vinyl LP)

Various - "DJ Koco - Brazil 45 Vol.5" (Mr Bongo Records, 5x7" boxset)

Various - "The Bristol Roots Explosion" (Bristol Archive, LP)

Various - "Blue Note Re:Imagined" (Decca, 2LP Smokey Clear & Blue)

Various Artists - "Murder Was The Case Soundtrack 30th Anniversary" (Death Row Records/gamma., 2xLP)

Various Artists - "A Tribute To NEU!" (Groenland Records, 2LP)

Various Artists - "The Endless Coloured Ways: The Songs Of Nick Drake - The Singles Collection" (Chrysalis, 7" box set)

Various Artists - "Penrose Showcase Vol.II" (Penrose, LP – Picture disc)

Various Artists - "The Power of the Heart: A Tribute to Lou Reed" (Light In The Attic, LP - Silver)

Various Artists - "Nashville Goes Fuzz" (Iron Mountain Analogue Research, LP)

Various Artists - "Lost In Translation (Music From The Motion Picture Soundtrack)" (Ryko/Rhino, 2LP black vinyl)

Various Artists - "Ripples Presents… Psychedelic Sunshine Pop from the 1960s" (BMG, 2LP Black)

Various Artists - "Hillbillies In Hell: Whiskey Is The Devil" (Iron Mountain Analogue Research, LP)

Verve, The - "No Come Down" (UMR/EMI, LP)

Village Choir, The - "Along The Beach PT1/ Sweet Hot Lips" (NYC Street Sound, 7")

Vince Guaraldi - "It Was a Short Summer, Charlie Brown" (OSR Lee Mendelson Film Productions Inc., 12" 45RPM)

Viv Albertine - "Flesh" (Cadiz Music, 12”)

Wailers, The - "The Best Of The Wailers" (L.M.L.R., LP)

Weeknd, The - "Live at SoFi Stadium" (UMG/Republic, 3LP, triple gatefold with semi-gloss finish, labels with semi-gloss finish, generic black sleeves. Black Vinyl)

Who, The - "Story Of The Who" (UMR Polydor, 2LP Coloured)

Wilco - "The Whole Love Expanded" (Sony CMG, x3 LP Vinyl Box-Set)

Willie Nelson - "Phases and Stages" (Rhino/Atlantic, 2LP – 140g black vinyl LP labels, CMYK Black poly sleeves)

Winfield Parker - "I Wanna Be With You/ My Love For You" (Celestial Echo, 7")

Wingmen - "The Model/I Got A Right" (Cadiz Music, 7”)

Winston Reedy - "Red Rose" (Room In The Sky, LP)

X-Press 2 - "Muzik X-Press/ London X-Press" (Acid Jazz, 12 inch)

