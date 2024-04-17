Watch more of our videos on Shots!

With Taylor Swift’s eagerly-anticipated UK leg of her “The Era’s Tour” a little under two months away, have you arranged accommodation if you’re planning to stop in one of the locations to see her? New data has revealed in some situations, it might be as much as the tickets themselves.

Analysis conducted by marketing experts Searchbloom saw each tour stop in the UK rated out of ten based on the popularity of local accommodation last summer and the availability and average cost of currently available AirBnBs and hotels.

It’s bad news for those heading to the first tour stop in the United Kingdom, with Edinburgh topping the list with the lowest likelihood of Swifties getting accommodation in the city for the June 7 and June 8 2024 dates, scoring the city 2.7 out of ten.

The high cost of accommodation is the main reason for this, with the study showing that on the 8th of June, the average cost of a one-night stay in a room booked through Expedia, booking.com, or Airbnb is £686.67, which is 104% more than the average cost across all tour stops (£336). Another factor is how many properties are still available on that date, with an average of 117 listed on all three sites. This is 57% fewer than on any other stop.

It can be difficult to secure accommodation on the 22nd of June at Wembley too. During the previous summer, visitors stayed in London for longer periods than in other cities, with an average of 4.1 days.

There are 183 rooms available at an average price of £248.33 per night, which is 64% cheaper than the most expensive date in Edinburgh. However, most Airbnb options involve renting a room within an occupied home, which may not be desirable for some fans.

The hardest areas to get accommodation during Taylor Swift’s UK tour

This graph demonstrates the costs per night to stay at one of the locations during Taylor Swift's UK tour (Graph: Benjamin Jackson/Images: Canva)

Top ten locations

Edinburgh - June 8 2024: £686.67 (2.7) Edinburgh - June 7 2024: £689.67 (3.0) Wembley - June 22 2024: £248.33 (3.7) Wembley - June 21 2024: £236.00 (4.0) Wembley - August 17 2024: £226.33 (4.3) Wembley - August 16 2024: £228.67 (4.4) Wembley - August 15 2024: £221.67 (4.5) Wembley - August 19 2024: £207.33 (4.9) Wembley - June 23 2024: £207.33 (5.0) Wembley - August 20 2024: £205.00 (5.0)

