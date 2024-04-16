Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Friday marks the release of what some fans are calling the “new era” of Taylor Swift’s musical career, with the release of “The Tortured Poets Department” on April 19 2024 digitally and across three different physical formats.

But some on Reddit think that certain breadcrumbs are being dropped that indicate there “could” be a secret release of “Reputation (Taylor’s Version)” on the same day as Swift’s 11th studio album.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our weekly guide to staying in. Featuring what to watch, what to listen to, what to read plus what to eat and drink Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The theory comes from the r/TaylorSwift subreddit, which is titled “Collection of potential double album drop: Will The Tortured Poet’s Department be eclipsed by Reputation (Taylor’s Version)” where the poster suggested several “winks” Swift and her team have dropped.

Alongside Swift’s “constant flashing of twos,” the poster questioned the use of emoji hearts to promote “The Tortured Poets Department: “Thus far [the album] has been advertised as the white heart emoji. One would arguably expect “Reputation (Taylor’s Version)” to be represented by the black heart.”

“Not only has she been advertising in shades of grey, but she’s also [at] times releases closest to eclipses in the past (referencing Swift revealing more about her new album during last week’s solar eclipse).”

Fans on r/TaylorSwift have been debating if the artist could secretly drop "Reputation (Taylor's Version)" as a double release this Friday alongside "The Tortured Poets Department" (Credit: Trinity @ Twitter/X)

There was also evidence referring to a barcode at the US superstore Target for a product called “Serpentine,” which could be a nod to Swift’s reputation among some as a “snake,” along with the Greek Phi symbol show amongst the “reputation” graffiti in the music video for “The Man.” Phi symbolizes oneness, nothingness and everything at once - another clue that something might be released alongside the studio album and everything happening at once?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Many on the subreddit believe that Taylor Swift wouldn’t drop both albums out, as one may overshadow the other; but those that feel compelled to argue for the theory explain that perhaps the overshadowing of her previous era (the re-recorded “Taylor’s Version” albums) might indeed help move her away from the days of her associations with Scooter Braun to where she is currently placed now - as the biggest pop artist in the world today.

When is Taylor Swift’s “The Tortured Poets Department” released?