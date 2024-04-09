Vick Hope has become the latest celebrity to admit that they are a fan of Taylor Swift; who else in the celebrity world does she join? (Credit: Getty)Vick Hope has become the latest celebrity to admit that they are a fan of Taylor Swift; who else in the celebrity world does she join? (Credit: Getty)
Vick Hope has become the latest celebrity to admit that they are a fan of Taylor Swift; who else in the celebrity world does she join? (Credit: Getty)

Who from the entertainment world are “Swifties,” as Calvin Harris’ wife Vicky Hope reveals her enjoyment of Taylor Swift - privately…

By Benjamin Jackson
3 minutes ago

With only a week to go until Taylor Swift’s 11th studio album, “The Tortured Poets Department,” is released many Swifties might be polishing up on their back catalogue ahead of next Friday’s hotly-anticipated release. Count Calvin Harris’ wife as one of those who might be chomping at the bit for the new record.

On her most recent episode of “Going Home with Vick, Katie and Jamie,” Vick Hope revealed that she listens to the DJ’s ex-girlfriend when he’s not around. “As soon as my husband goes away, I listen to Taylor Swift,” she admitted. “That’s just when I get my little fill — just a little fill, just a couple of songs, get it out of my system and then it’s done.”

Swift secretly co-wrote Harris' hit “This Is What You Came For” under a pseudonym, it was revealed in 2016, prompting the DJ and producer to claim that Swift was trying to “tear” him down in social media posts that were ultimately deleted - a reason perhaps for the “secretive” Swift sessions by Hope.

But who else has come out and stated that they are “Swfities” from the entertainment world? NationalWorld takes a look at the stars who have already started pre-ordering their vinyl copies of “The Tortured Poets Department” ahead of next Friday’s release.

Cara Delevingne has shown considerable support for Taylor Swift over the years, reflecting a close and supportive friendship between the two. Their bond is highlighted by Delevingne's public backing of Swift's decision to re-record her old albums following a dispute over the ownership of her masters. Delevingne's support extended to her participation in Swift's music video for "Bad Blood" and joining her on the 1989 tour

1. Cara Delevingne

Taylor Swift and HAIM's friendship dates back to at least 2014, predating their 2020 musical collaborations on Swift's "No Body, No Crime" and the remix of HAIM's "Gasoline." Their relationship includes public mutual support, shared vacations, and HAIM opening for Swift on her 1989 World Tour. This enduring friendship showcases mutual admiration and support, extending beyond professional collaboration to personal closeness, with Swift humorously claiming to be the "4th Haim sister"

2. HAIM

Stephen Colbert shared a heartfelt moment, emphasizing his deep admiration for Taylor Swift, during a commercial break from his show. He expressed unwavering support for Swift, highlighting a personal encounter where Swift's kindness to his daughter left a lasting impression on him, solidifying his status as a lifelong fan. He has also been known to include Swift in his opening monologues - none of which seemed to have been disparaging about her either.

3. Stephen Colbert

Emma Watson was seen attending Taylor Swift's Eras tour in Las Vegas, along with her ex-boyfriend Brendan Wallace. There was also speculation about whether Swift's song "When Emma Falls in Love" was inspired by Watson, among other Emmas, although no direct confirmation exists.

4. Emma Watson

