With only a week to go until Taylor Swift’s 11th studio album, “The Tortured Poets Department,” is released many Swifties might be polishing up on their back catalogue ahead of next Friday’s hotly-anticipated release. Count Calvin Harris’ wife as one of those who might be chomping at the bit for the new record.
On her most recent episode of “Going Home with Vick, Katie and Jamie,” Vick Hope revealed that she listens to the DJ’s ex-girlfriend when he’s not around. “As soon as my husband goes away, I listen to Taylor Swift,” she admitted. “That’s just when I get my little fill — just a little fill, just a couple of songs, get it out of my system and then it’s done.”
Swift secretly co-wrote Harris' hit “This Is What You Came For” under a pseudonym, it was revealed in 2016, prompting the DJ and producer to claim that Swift was trying to “tear” him down in social media posts that were ultimately deleted - a reason perhaps for the “secretive” Swift sessions by Hope.
But who else has come out and stated that they are “Swfities” from the entertainment world? NationalWorld takes a look at the stars who have already started pre-ordering their vinyl copies of “The Tortured Poets Department” ahead of next Friday’s release.
