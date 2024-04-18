‘The Traitors’ host Claudia Winkleman is also expected to present the celebrity version. Photo by BBC/Studio Lambert/Llara Plaza.

‘The Traitors’ has been one of the most talked about TV shows in recent times, and following on from its huge popularity the BBC are now ready to film a celebrity version of the show in the UK.

The broadcaster is said to be looking at famous faces who could to the now iconic castle in Scotland, which has become the backdrop of the mjuch-loved programme, to face off against each other as traitors and faithfuls in the thrilling ‘whodonit’ reality show.

Several sources have told ‘Deadline’ that an agreement between Studio Lambert, which makes the UK and U.S. versions of The Traitors, and the BBC, which broadcasts it, is close. So, just when exactly could a celebrity version of ‘The Traitors’ hit our screens, and which celebrities could take part? Here’s all the latest informaiton.

When will there be a celebrity version of ‘The Traitors’ in the UK?

The hope is that the first celeb version of ‘The Traitors’ will film early next year and go out later in 2025, according to Deadline. The good news is that ‘Traitors’ fans won’t have to wait that long to get their fix of their favourite TV show as the publication also understand that three seasons of the civilian version will have aired by then.

Speaking to The News Agents podcast earlier this year, Studio Lambert boss Stephen Lambert had said a celeb version was “obviously a possibility.” Host Claudia Winkleman is also expected to present the celebrity version.

Who will be in the celebrity version of ‘The Traitors’ in the UK?

The BBC is said be going after some of the biggest names in the celeb world when recruiting cast members, owing to the big success of the show. A recent promo casting call video featuring ‘Friends’ actress Courteney Cox had fans wildly speculating that the U.S. star would appear in a celebrity version. Elsewhere, Dawn French, Jennifer Saunders and Mary Berry all featured in a Celebrity Traitors sketch last year for Comic Relief.

The latest U.S. season of the show, which has always been slightly different to the UK in that it has always featured a mix of ‘ordinary’ people and famous faces. featured British celebrities including ‘Love Island’ winner Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu and ex-politician John Bercow.

The Sun reported in January that Cox has been lined up as the Celebrity Traitors' first cast member, and she is now 4/6 favourite to join the programme. She is good friends with Winkleman. The promo clip she appeared in was to encourage people to apply for the second series of the hit show, which was won by Traitor Harry Clark, who scooped the whole £95,150 jackpot after deceiving his fellow contestants.

While Winkleman's pal Cox is understandably the favourite to be part of a Celebrity Traitors cast, it is 6/4 that she is joined in the Scottish castle by Rebekah Vardy. There’s also some hopes that Wagatha Christie pair Vardy and Coleen Rooney may renew their rivalry on a celebrity version of ‘The Traitors’. It doesn't look too likely to happen though, Coleen Rooney out at 6/1.

Politicians have also recently been keen to take part in reality TV shows, with both Matt Hancock and Nigel Farage entering the ‘I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!’ jungle in the last couple of years. Former Health Secretary Hancock - who also took part in Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins - is 2/1 to become a ‘Celebrity Traitors’ cast member, while it's 5/2 that former Brexit Party leader Farage, who’s also supposedly in talks to be on Channel 4 reality programme ‘Banged Up: Stars Behind Bars’, joins the show.

