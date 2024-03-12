Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Even the super-suspenseful smash hit BBC One show, “The Traitors,” won’t be skipping donning a red nose this year in support of Comic Relief - with several award-winning actors and comedians set to take on the roles of some of the iconic past contestants of “The Traitors” series two.

"The Traitors: The Movie" promises to breathe life into the series' most iconic moments, featuring beloved contestants Diane (portrayed by Sally Phillips), Harry (brought to life by Jonathan Bailey), Jaz (enacted by Asim Chaudhry), Miles (embodied by Kiell Smith-Bynoe), Paul (played by David Walliams), and Ross (portrayed by Iain Stirling).

Additionally, the film boasts a special cameo from Mollie Pearce as herself, with Catherine Tate taking on the intriguing role of Evie, or is it Charlie?

Reflecting on her involvement, Suranne Jones shares, "I’ve grown up with Comic Relief... The most important thing is we are raising money for really important causes,” while Jonathan Bailey expresses his pride, stating, "Being invited to be in a Comic Relief night of TV sketch is the proudest moment of my career so far."

Sally Phillips adds her trademark humour, remarking, "Being involved in Red Nose Day is always a laugh” and Mollie Pearce, a finalist from The Traitors series two, expressed her excitement, saying, "Red Nose Day is a great cause and something I’ve grown up watching."

Audiences eagerly anticipate revisiting their favourite moments from series two, produced by Studio Lambert, to see if the sketch faithfully captures the essence of the popular reality show and why Jonathan Bailey feels compelled to publicly apologise to Harry.

When is “The Traitors: The Movie” screening on TV?