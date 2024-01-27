Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Traitors UK season two may be over, but fans of the psychological reality game show will already be looking forward to news of season three. The final five, two Traitors and three Faithfuls, took part in a dramatic endgame last night (January 26), with millions of viewers watching at home.

Season two has proved even more successful than the landmark first series of the UK version of the show, with several episodes reaching more than six million viewers, and the finale will likely have performed even better.

This is everything you need to know about the season two finale, and if and when you can expected season three to hit our screens:

Harry and Mollie were in the final two of The Traitors finale

Who won The Traitors season 2?

The final episode of The Traitors season two, which aired on Friday night, saw the remaining contestants - Traitors Harry and Andrew, and Faithfuls Jaz, Mollie, and Evie, add more prize money to their jackpot as they searched along the clifftop of Portknockie for flags.

After the challenge, Evie was the first to be eliminated when all of the other contestants voted her out. Next, the two Traitors tried to throw each other under the bus, but Harry survived as the others were convinced to banish Andrew.

Harry was then able to convince Mollie to vote to banish Jaz, leaving the pair as the final two. However, with Harry remaining as a Traitor, he won the prize pot for himself, and Mollie walked away with nothing. He took home the £95,150 prize that the contestants had built up over the series.

The Traitors season 2 victor Harry took home £95,000

Is The Traitors UK season 3 happening?

Yes, it’s very good news for fans of the show, as a third season was confirmed by the BBC back in November 2023, before season two had even premiered.

BBC head of entertainment Kalpna Patel-Knight said: "The massive unscripted hit The Traitors will be back for a third series. Expect to see more psychological gameplay, exciting challenges and of course Claudia at the helm. It will be a thrilling ride for both avid fans and newcomers to the series for sure. The BBC will always remain faithful to The Traitors."

You can apply to be on season three of the show now, with filming likely to take place in spring or summer this year. You must be at least 18 years old, have the right to live in the UK, and be available to film for four weeks in order to apply.

When is The Traitors UK season 3 release date?