BBC One’s “The Traitors” has reached its nail-biting finale after three weeks of gamesmanship, with only five contestants remaining and vying for the grand prize. While many eyes have been focused on this year’s competitors and, of course, the stylistic choices of host Claudia Winkleman, some may argue that the true star of the series it in fact the castle itself.

Based in the heart of the Scottish Highlands, Ardross Castle stands as a testament to 220 years of history, offering an immersive experience for those captivated by the allure of old-world charm. A recent valuation by Vegas Gems places the estate at an approximate cost of £16.7 million.

The castle traces its origins back to the late 1700s when a Sutherland hunting lodge was erected upon the Duke of Sutherland's acquisition. In 1845, Sir Alexander Matheson took ownership for £90,000, a sum equivalent to approximately £3,628,350 in today's purchasing power. The centerpiece of the estate, Ardross Castle, now valued at over £2,920,200, spans an impressive 22,000 square feet and was designated as a 'Category A' property in 1971.

While individual stays or visits to the castle are not permitted, Ardross Castle is available for hire, catering to parties, corporate events, and enchanting dream weddings. With a capacity for up to 41 guests for an overnight experience, the castle also serves as an ideal venue for team-building activities.

So while we wait for the last episode to arrive on BBC One this evening at 9pm, join NationalWorld as we take a look what £16.7 million and a fondness for "The Traitors" can get you in today's property ladder. All images courtesy of BBC, Studio Lambert and LLARA PLAZA.

1 . The Traitor's Castle - also known to many as Ardross Castle

2 . So what exactly will £16.7 million get you?

3 . The ominous entrance to Ardross Castle