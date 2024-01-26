Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

After almost three weeks of nail-biting competition and deceit, fans of the BBC’s smash-hit game show “The Traitors” are waiting with bated breath as the second series concludes on BBC One later today (January 26 2024), with the remaining contestants offering some of their thoughts ahead of the finale.

Of the 22 contestants who started the game earlier in the year, only three of the faithful remain in the form of Evie, Jaz and Mollie who hope by the end of the competition to have banished the final two traitors left the in series. They are British Army engineer Harry, who midway through the show was one of the favourites to win, and Andrew, the inspirational Welshman who learned how to walk again after being in a coma more than 20 years ago.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our weekly guide to staying in. Featuring what to watch, what to listen to, what to read plus what to eat and drink Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There were rumours on Thursday night that Andrew might betray Harry. Andrew spoke to Evie and Jaz, hinting that Harry's army background could make him an ideal traitor since no one would suspect him. “I just feel mind-blown, to be honest, I think I’ve done everything I could right,” Harry discussed in an interview. “I couldn’t have done anything else to get here but also it has been a bit of luck as well. I couldn’t be more thankful to the other players around me but especially the traitors, just because the way they’ve played the game has allowed me to get to where I am.

“For example, (banished traitors) Ash, Miles, and Paul, all of them could have tried bringing me down with them and the ship. I can’t say I would have been too happy if someone was coming at me who I knew was supposed to be on my team. So I’m just lost for words, really. I just can’t believe it.”

Jaz is one of the few faithful that have managed to make it to the final of "The Traitors" Season 2 (Credit: BBC)

Jaz has long suspected Harry of something, but he decided not to talk to anyone about it because he was afraid that the faithful would come after him. However, he plans to convince them in the future. Andrew admitted on camera that he feels like a father figure to Harry, but he knows that Harry is in a very strong position, so it is unlikely that he will be banished by the faithful.

The final round table will see contestants vote for who they think the traitor is and if they fail then money, which currently stands at more than £75,000, will be taken by the deceitful players.

When is the final episode of BBC’s “The Traitors” Season 2 on TV tonight?