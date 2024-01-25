Watch more of our videos on Shots!

We are officially into the final week of The Traitors, and what a series it has been so far.

From the downfall of some of the most entertaining players we've seen on the series so far, to sneaky traitor behaviour and backstabbing, it's had everything, and last night's episode was no different. Episode 10 opened where we left off on Friday (January 19), when Ross had just accepted an invitation to join the traitors, Harry and Andrew.

Of course, in last week's episode, viewers found out that Ross would be seeking revenge for his mum Diane, who was murdered by the traitors a few episodes earlier. But could he play out his plan to perfection and see the downfall of Harry, who was a part of the group when Diane was targeted?

The next morning, all of our players arrived to breakfast, which hit all of them as suspicious. Harry finally revealed to the entire group that he was the person who had won the shield in the last episode, with only Mollie, Zack and Jaz knowing before his announcement. Andrew also told the table that Harry had told him the prior night.

This immediately turned suspicion onto Jasmine, Ross and Evie, with the faithfuls assuming that since everyone had survived the night, the traitors must have attempted to kill Harry without knowing he had a shield. Unlucky for the three in the firing line, Ross's suggestion that Harry could be a traitor and using the shield as a double bluff was quickly rubbished.

Ross, the traitors newest recruit, had vowed to get revenge for his murdered mum, Diane. (Credit: BBC/Studio Lambert)

Zack and Jasmine continued to clash after a tense roundtable the night before and a frosty reception at breakfast. The pair openly accused each other of traitor-ish behaviour.

In the mission, the group were tasked with searching a huge woodland area, answering questions to brain teasers and riddles to guide them on the right path. If they ended up on the wrong path, they would be trapped and could not continue with their partner in the task.

In the end, Andrew was the only player to arrive back at the finish line with money to add to the prize pot. No-one won the shield which was up for grabs, meaning that all of the faithfuls were vulnerable to be murdered.

Back at the house, Ross was at the centre of suspicion, mainly led by Zack. His only backing came from Jasmine, who took sympathy with the fact that she was also labelled as suspicious due to her not knowing about the shield. Zack and Jasmine also continued their feud, throwing accusations at each other.

Feeling that his fellow traitors could turn on him, Ross attempted to sway Harry by telling him that all they needed to do was banish a faithful and murder another tonight and a traitors' win was secured in the final week. He also fed back some of his conversation with Andrew, telling Harry that Andrew said he thought Harry was being "elusive".

Onto the roundtable, and immediately Ross and Zack jumped into the argument. Ross attempted to defend himself from the accusations, but Zack was adamant that there was no way he wasn't a traitor. Again, Jasmine backed Ross up, and even asked why Evie wasn't being seen as suspicious given that she also didn't know about Harry's shield, but Zack told the pair that he trusted Evie.

Unfortunately for Ross he got an early taste of that infamous Traitors' betrayal, when Harry revealed to the roundtable that he had told him about Andrew calling him "elusive" in an attempt to stir the pot with the players. Andrew also wasn't on Ross's side, telling the group that it was an outright lie that he had ever said anything like that to Ross. Ross was notably irate at Andrew's false insistence that the conversation did not happen, and chose to vote for him due to his lies.

However, the writing was on the wall for our newest traitor, who didn't even manage to last 24 hours on the darkside. Ross was banished by the group, revealing that not only was he a traitor, but also that he was hiding the secret that Diane was his mum the entire time. It shocked the entire group, who were left slack-jawed at the revelation.