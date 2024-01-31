Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sir Lenny Henry has announced that he will be hosting Comic Relief for the last time this year, stating that it is now the "time to pass the baton to the new generation."

The 65-year-old actor and comedian, who, along with Love Actually screenwriter Richard Curtis, co-founded the charity in 1985, has been a longstanding host of the BBC's Red Nose Day.

Despite having taken only one year off from the role, during which he was engaged in a stage production of Othello, Henry expressed his readiness to step back and let the next generation take the reins.

He told BBC Breakfast: “I’m not going to be hosting any more Comic Reliefs after this. I will make special appearances because I’m a life president. I’ll be doing fundraising stuff, but I just won’t be hosting on the night.

“I’ll probably still do documentaries and announcements and things. But this is my last time hosting the evening. I’ve only ever had one night off. That was when I did Othello at West Yorkshire Playhouse.

"But this will be the last time I host, because I think it’s time to hand on to the new generation. There’s all these new, wonderful comedians with podcasts and nine million followers and those guys or women should be hosting Comic Relief now.

"So that the young people and the new influx of viewers can plug into the next stage of Comic Relief, because there will be a next stage, and because we want to continue tackling issues of poverty and injustice. It’s time to hand over the reins, as it were."

But just when is Red Nose Day this year, and what can we expect from the annual Comic Relief charity telethon? Here is everything you need to know.

When is Red Nose Day 2024?

(Photo: Rebecca Naen/Comic Relief/PA Wire)

Red Nose Day - Comic Relief's biannual event on which people are encouraged to engage in fundraising activities, wear Red Noses and tune in for a night of celebrity comedy sketches and live performances - takes place in 2024 on Friday 15 March.

This year, comedian Rosie Jones will take part in a sketch to launch Red Nose Day 2024 on Wednesday (31 January) alongside This Morning star Alison Hammond, presenter Davina McCall, actress Dame Joan Collins, Bridgerton star Jonathan Bailey, and Britain’s Got Talent judge Simon Cowell. The celebrities are seen answering Sir Lenny’s call to help Comic Relief.

What are this year's Red Noses like?

Comic Relief say this year's Red Nose design is the "funniest yet", and are once again made from plant-based materials, making them recyclable at home and suitable for children aged three and above.

There are four versions of the noses to collect, each representing a fun character in the set, and there's even an exciting 1 in 166 chance to snag a limited edition Rare 'Gold' Nose.

Each Red Nose also comes with a QR code inside its box which will unlock an "extra special surprise" when scanned.

Where can I buy a Red Nose?

You can secure your Red Noses now from the Comic Relief shop, or visit Amazon, which this year is being dubbed "the home of the Nose".

What can we expect from Red Nose Day?

At the time of writing, the exact details of which celebrity will be involved on the night of Red Nose Day, and what they will be doing, haven't been confirmed. We'll update this article as and when more information becomes available.

However, what we do know, is that Comic Relief will be hosting a special, live broadcast night of live comedy before the big event, as part of Comic Relief – Live At The London Palladium.

Comedian Rosie Jones, who has ataxic cerebral palsy – which causes slow speech, will be joining the line-up, alongside This Way Up actress Aisling Bea, The Masked Singer presenter Joel Dommett and The Great British Sewing Bee host, Sara Pascoe.