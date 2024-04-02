Nigel Farage could be sent to jail in new series of Channel 4 reality TV show 'Banged Up: Stars Behind Bars'
Nigel Farage has has reportedly been offered five figures to appear in a new Channel 4 reality show called 'Banged Up: Stars Behind Bars'.
The politician, who caused controversy when he went in to the ITV 'I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!' jungle last year, has said to have been approached by the broadcaster and asked if he will take part the second series of the programme that sees famous faces get a taste of life in prison.
An industry insider told The Sun: "Nigel isn’t everyone’s cup of tea but he’s great for ratings. He did surprisingly well in the jungle and is keen to do more reality TV. Producers are hoping to get a deal over the line with him soon.”
Farage, aged 59, previously described the Channel 4 series as "very interesting" and hinted that he would consider featuring on the show. He said: “'Banged Up’s' very interesting. I proved in the jungle I can do that. So I’m not against more of it.”
In 'Banged Up: Stars Behind Bars', celebrities are put into a simulation of a real prison environment at HMP Shrewsbury, where they spend eight nights locked up with ex-offenders and experience the realities of life inside. The show, which is produced by Shine TV, aired its first series last year and is nominated for a reality award at this year’s Bafta TV Awards, which will be held in May. Farage, who was a key figure in the UK's 2016 Brexit vote, split opinions of viewers when he took part in 'I'm A Celebrity', but he still reached the final. He ended up finishing third place. Meanwhile, the first series of 'Banged Up' featured a diverse range of famous faces including Sid Owen, Neil Parish, HRVY, Tom Rosenthal, Johnny Mercer, and Peter Hitchens, A spokesperson for Channel 4 said: “No re-commission decision has been made on 'Banged Up'.”
