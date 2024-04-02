Nigel Farage is said to be considering appearing on a second reality TV show, Channel 4's 'Banged Up: Stars Behind Bars'. Photo by Getty.

Nigel Farage has has reportedly been offered five figures to appear in a new Channel 4 reality show called 'Banged Up: Stars Behind Bars'.

The politician, who caused controversy when he went in to the ITV 'I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!' jungle last year, has said to have been approached by the broadcaster and asked if he will take part the second series of the programme that sees famous faces get a taste of life in prison.

An industry insider told The Sun: "Nigel isn’t everyone’s cup of tea but he’s great for ratings. He did surprisingly well in the jungle and is keen to do more reality TV. Producers are hoping to get a deal over the line with him soon.”

Farage, aged 59, previously described the Channel 4 series as "very interesting" and hinted that he would consider featuring on the show. He said: “'Banged Up’s' very interesting. I proved in the jungle I can do that. So I’m not against more of it.”