Willie Hona, New Zealand Music Legend and Herbs Guitarist, Dies at 70.
Willie Hona, the New Zealand guitar legend known for his work with the country’s hallowed reggae act Herbs, has died aged 70. The news was shared by his daughter on social media after a battle with pancreatic cancer.
In the post, Natalie Hona said that her father died surrounded by his whanau “family” in Paraparaumu, in the Southwest of the North Island of New Zealand. The news was later confirmed by friends and family, including fellow Herb’s member Toni Fonoti, who paid tribute to him on Facebook.
“Bye, my Brother. Sending Love as another brother from the iconic NZ Band Herbs Willie Hona passed away tonight. Thank you, daughter Nat who shared that Dad was Surrounded by whānau, his music playing and his aromatherapy going just how he wanted to go.”
“Was going to call him today to follow up our plan of writing together. Now we have to do it in spirit. God bless you brother forever. Thank you for being such an inspiration and bringing so much love and joy and writing amazing songs. Hope I don't see you too soon in Heaven.”
“Chur My brother R.I.P. “
He found his musical home with Herbs, a pioneering New Zealand reggae band formed in 1979. Known for their powerful messages, the band became a voice for social and political issues affecting the country as Willie's exceptional guitar skills and songwriting ability contributed significantly to the band's success.
During his time with Herbs, Willie and the band released several singles that still get played in Aotearoa to this day. Among some of the group’s classics are "Sensitive to a Smile," their trademark song "Long Ago” and the politically charged “French Letter,“ a song about the French nuclear testing in the South Pacific, particularly in the region around Moruroa Atoll in French Polynesia. Willie's collaborations extended beyond Herbs, most notably with Dave Dobbyn. In 1986, Willie and Herbs teamed up with Dobbyn to create one of the most iconic songs in New Zealand music history, "Slice of Heaven." This song served as the theme for the animated film “Footrot Flats: The Dog's Tale,” the first animated feature film in New Zealand’s cinematic history, and quickly became a beloved anthem.
In 2012, Hona was inducted into the New Zealand Music Hall of Fame as part of Herbs.
