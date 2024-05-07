Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Willie Hona, the New Zealand guitar legend known for his work with the country’s hallowed reggae act Herbs, has died aged 70. The news was shared by his daughter on social media after a battle with pancreatic cancer.

In the post, Natalie Hona said that her father died surrounded by his whanau “family” in Paraparaumu, in the Southwest of the North Island of New Zealand. The news was later confirmed by friends and family, including fellow Herb’s member Toni Fonoti, who paid tribute to him on Facebook.

“Bye, my Brother. Sending Love as another brother from the iconic NZ Band Herbs Willie Hona passed away tonight. Thank you, daughter Nat who shared that Dad was Surrounded by whānau, his music playing and his aromatherapy going just how he wanted to go.”

“Was going to call him today to follow up our plan of writing together. Now we have to do it in spirit. God bless you brother forever. Thank you for being such an inspiration and bringing so much love and joy and writing amazing songs. Hope I don't see you too soon in Heaven.”

“Chur My brother R.I.P. “

He found his musical home with Herbs, a pioneering New Zealand reggae band formed in 1979. Known for their powerful messages, the band became a voice for social and political issues affecting the country as Willie's exceptional guitar skills and songwriting ability contributed significantly to the band's success.