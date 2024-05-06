Bruce Springsteen: Cardiff concert setlist in 2024 - The Boss and the E Street Band UK tour tickets and dates
Legendary American musician Bruce Springsteen kicked off his European tour in Cardiff on Sunday (5 May).
“The Boss” took to the stage at the Principality Stadium in the Welsh capital, delivering a lineup of hits spanning his impressive six-decade career.
Springsteen treated the Cardiff crowd to a selection of tracks from his extensive repertoire, including classics like Born In The USA, Dancing In The Dark and Born To Run.
Following Cardiff, Springsteen is taking his tour to various locations across Ireland and the UK, playing stadium shows in places like Belfast, Sunderland, Cardiff, Kilkenny, Cork, Dublin, and London.
Springsteen's European journey will continue with a series of performances on the continent before he returns to London in July for a two-night residency at Wembley Stadium.
What did Bruce Springsteen play in Cardiff?
- So Young and in Love (first time since 2013)
- Lonesome Day
- No Surrender
- Prove It All Night
- Darlington County
- Ghosts
- Better Days (sign request, first time since 2017)
- The Promised Land
- Spirit in the Night
- Hungry Heart
- If I Was the Priest (sign request)
- My City of Ruins (interspersed with band introductions)
- Nightshift (Commodores cover)
- The River
- Last Man Standing
- Backstreets
- Because the Night (Patti Smith Group cover)
- She's the One
- Wrecking Ball
- The Rising
- Badlands
- Thunder Road
Encore:
- Born in the U.S.A.
- Born to Run
- Bobby Jean
- Dancing in the Dark (followed by band introductions)
- Tenth Avenue Freeze-Out
- Twist and Shout (The Top Notes cover)
Encore 2:
- I'll See You in My Dreams
What were the set times?
Doors to Springsteen’s Cardiff show opened at 4pm, with The Boss taking to the stage three hour later at 7pm. And fans certainly got their money’s worth, with the rocker playing a mega three-hour show, even at 74-years-old.
Door and set times may alter slightly depending on the date, but it appears as if fans will be able to enter Boucher Road Playing Fields in Belfast from 5pm, with Springsteen beginning his set two hours later at 7pm.
Springsteen and the E Street Band will have no opening or support act for his upcoming shows in the UK and Europe. The Boss does not traditionally have an opening act or a support band.
Where is Springsteen playing next?
The Boss is on tour from 5 May until 25 July and will play the following dates and venues in the UK and Ireland:
- 5 May - Principality Stadium, Cardiff
- 9 May - Boucher Road, Belfast
- 12 May - Nowlan Park, Kilkenny
- 16 May - Páirc Uí Chaoimh, Cork
- 19 May - Croke Park, Dublin
- 22 May - Stadium of Light, Sunderland
- 25 July - Wembley Stadium, London
- 27 July - Wembley Stadium, London
How to get tickets for upcoming shows
Tickets will be available from Ticketmaster's website and other major retailers. However, a ticket to his performance at Wembley will set you back upwards of £120, if we take resales into account. A little steep, despite Springsteen’s standing in music history.
For cheaper ticket options, you may want to consider obstructed view tickets, which allow you to hear all the hits - though you might not exactly be able to see much of the action. Ticketmaster also offers fan-to-fan resale tickets with slightly better views.
Platforms such as Viagogo also offer resale options - however, that comes with a caveat: fans should be aware that event promoters often discourage resale and tickets may be invalidated if they are found to have been purchased second-hand.
