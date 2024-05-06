Springsteen onstage in California in April (Photo: Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Legendary American musician Bruce Springsteen kicked off his European tour in Cardiff on Sunday (5 May).

“The Boss” took to the stage at the Principality Stadium in the Welsh capital, delivering a lineup of hits spanning his impressive six-decade career.

Springsteen treated the Cardiff crowd to a selection of tracks from his extensive repertoire, including classics like Born In The USA, Dancing In The Dark and Born To Run.

Following Cardiff, Springsteen is taking his tour to various locations across Ireland and the UK, playing stadium shows in places like Belfast, Sunderland, Cardiff, Kilkenny, Cork, Dublin, and London.

Springsteen's European journey will continue with a series of performances on the continent before he returns to London in July for a two-night residency at Wembley Stadium.

What did Bruce Springsteen play in Cardiff?

So Young and in Love (first time since 2013)

Lonesome Day

No Surrender

Prove It All Night

Darlington County

Ghosts

Better Days (sign request, first time since 2017)

The Promised Land

Spirit in the Night

Hungry Heart

If I Was the Priest (sign request)

My City of Ruins (interspersed with band introductions)

Nightshift (Commodores cover)

The River

Last Man Standing

Backstreets

Because the Night (Patti Smith Group cover)

She's the One

Wrecking Ball

The Rising

Badlands

Thunder Road

Encore:

Born in the U.S.A.

Born to Run

Bobby Jean

Dancing in the Dark (followed by band introductions)

Tenth Avenue Freeze-Out

Twist and Shout (The Top Notes cover)

Encore 2:

I'll See You in My Dreams

What were the set times?

Doors to Springsteen’s Cardiff show opened at 4pm, with The Boss taking to the stage three hour later at 7pm. And fans certainly got their money’s worth, with the rocker playing a mega three-hour show, even at 74-years-old.

Door and set times may alter slightly depending on the date, but it appears as if fans will be able to enter Boucher Road Playing Fields in Belfast from 5pm, with Springsteen beginning his set two hours later at 7pm.

Springsteen and the E Street Band will have no opening or support act for his upcoming shows in the UK and Europe. The Boss does not traditionally have an opening act or a support band.

Where is Springsteen playing next?

The Boss is on tour from 5 May until 25 July and will play the following dates and venues in the UK and Ireland:

5 May - Principality Stadium, Cardiff

9 May - Boucher Road, Belfast

12 May - Nowlan Park, Kilkenny

16 May - Páirc Uí Chaoimh, Cork

19 May - Croke Park, Dublin

22 May - Stadium of Light, Sunderland

25 July - Wembley Stadium, London

27 July - Wembley Stadium, London

How to get tickets for upcoming shows

Tickets will be available from Ticketmaster's website and other major retailers. However, a ticket to his performance at Wembley will set you back upwards of £120, if we take resales into account. A little steep, despite Springsteen’s standing in music history.

For cheaper ticket options, you may want to consider obstructed view tickets, which allow you to hear all the hits - though you might not exactly be able to see much of the action. Ticketmaster also offers fan-to-fan resale tickets with slightly better views.