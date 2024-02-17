Glastonbury headliner 2024 odds including Adele, Eminem, P!nk & Bruce Springsteen

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

After a much-anticipated wait, Glastonbury Festival is weeks away from revealing its all-important line-up announcement. With just four months to go until the gates open at Worthy Farm, speculation over who will be headlining the UK's largest music festival has reached fever pitch.

As Glastonbury headliner rumours continue to circulate, betting sites have weighed in to give fans an idea of who they could expect to see closing out the festival this year. Stevie Wonder is currently the outright favourite to be awarded the Sunday headline slot while Adele is being tipped to perform ahead of her string of Munich Open Air Arena shows.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our weekly guide to staying in. Featuring what to watch, what to listen to, what to read plus what to eat and drink Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But who else is being backed to headline Glastonbury this year? We've teamed up with online betting guide, Safe Betting Sites, to bring you the odds.

Here's everything you need to know.

Glastonbury Festival 2024 headliner odds

Stevie Wonder - 5/6

After talks with Madonna reportedly broke down, Stevie Wonder quickly became the odds-on favourite to take the Sunday headliner slot. The American icon already impressed in the same slot in 2010 with love for the songwriter's sprawling discography has only grown ever since.

Bruce Springsteen - 5/1

The Boss, who topped the bill with an epic set in 2009, is set to be playing shows in Europe come June so it's possible he's a shoo-in for a Glasto appearance. While he is the second favourite to take a headline slot, Springsteen is set to play two nights in Holland during the Glastonbury weekend.

So an entire set is unlikely, but it doesn't rule out dropping in for a guest appearance. Stranger things have happened.

Eminem - 7/1

Advertisement

Advertisement

Eminem is a name that gets floated about every time the conversation around Glastonbury headliners comes around, so you can't blame bookmakers for not having him at the top. That being said, the US rapper is bound to make his debut Glasto appearance one day, especially after the strong rumours linking him with a headline slot last year failed to materialise.

Adele

Adele has played Glastonbury twice in her career, and Safe Betting Sites has currently priced her as an outsider to give fans another spectacular showing. The pop sensation has a busy schedule for 2024 filled with residency slots in Las Vegas and Munich but there's always time for a stop at the farm... right?

P!nk