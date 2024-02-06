Adele adds two dates to Munich Open Air Arena shows - how much do tickets cost?
Adele has spoiled fans with two extra dates for her Munich Messe residency, but how much will tickets cost? Here's everything you need to know.
Adele has added two more dates to her Munich Open Air Arena shows, just days after extending the residency to eight shows. The 35-year-old singer from London will now play ten concerts at the bespoke arena, less than two months after finishing her Las Vegas residency in June.
Adele shared the news on Instagram, after millions of fans rushed to register for pre-sale. The pop star wrote: "Due to unprecedented demand, 2 final dates have been added."
On January 31, Adele confirmed a series of summer performances in Munich, Germany. Set at Munich Messe, the exclusive shows will unfold in an open-air environment which can hold an impressive 80,000 attendees each night.
But when are the new concerts taking place and how much do tickets cost? Here's everything you need to know.
What are the dates of the Adele concerts?
Adele’s new Munich concerts, including the original dates, are taking place in August 2024. Here's the full list of dates:
- Friday August 2 2024
- Saturday August 3 2024
- Friday August 9 2024
- Saturday August 10 2024
- Wednesday August 14 2024
- Friday August 16 2024
- Friday August 23 2024
- Saturday August 24 2024
- Friday August 30 2024 - New Dates
- Saturday August 31 2024 - New Dates
How much are Adele tickets?
The ticket prices are yet to be confirmed but it has been reported that the Munich shows will cost fans between £74.09 and £449.90.
When do Adele tickets go on sale?
Fans who registered for presale access will receive purchase links on Tuesday, February 6, with tickets becoming available on Wednesday, February 7 at different times for separate dates.
Firstly, Artist Presale for August 2, 3, 9, 10 will take place at 10am CET. Following this, presale tickets for August 14, 16, 23, 24 will be available at 2pm CET. Finally, Artist Presale for August 30 and 31 concerts will open at 6pm CET.
For fans who may have missed out on registration, Ticketmaster Presale will open at 2pm CET on Thursday 8 February. Customers will just need to have their Ticketmaster login details on hand.
General on-sale tickets for all ten shows are scheduled for Friday, February 9 at 10am CET through Live Nation and other participating ticketing outlets.
