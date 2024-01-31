Watch more of our videos on Shots!

After enthralling audiences with sold-out London Hyde Park performances in 2022, singing superstar Adele is now set to introduce another unparalleled experience for her European fanbase.

The singer has confirmed summer performances in Munich, Germany in August 2024. Set at Munich Messe, these exclusive shows will unfold in an open-air environment crafted specifically for this occasion. The tailor-made arena will boast a blend of seated grandstands and standing areas, accommodating an impressive 80,000 attendees each night (refer to the venue rendering below).

Expressing her excitement on Instagram, Adele remarked, "A one-off, bespoke pop-up stadium designed around whatever show I want to put on? I couldn't think of a more wonderful way to spend my summer." These European dates mark Adele's first mainland Europe performances since 2016.

Currently in the final leg of her highly praised Las Vegas residency, Weekends With Adele, running until mid-June, Adele has garnered acclaim from both fans and critics alike. The Los Angeles Times lauded the show as "an exquisite balance of personal storytelling and Las Vegas glitz," while Billboard described it as "utterly and breathlessly spectacular."

By the conclusion of its run, Adele will have delivered 50 Weekends With Adele dates (100 shows in total).

What are the dates of the new Adele concerts?

Adele’s concerts in Munich are set to occur on the following dates:

Friday August 2, 2024

Saturday August 3, 2024

Friday August 9, 2024

Saturday August 10, 2024

How can I get tickets to the new series of Adele concerts?

Ticket registration for the upcoming event at Adele.com is now open and will close on Monday, 5th February at 6pm CET. Registered fans will receive purchase links on Tuesday, 6th February, with the purchases being open on Wednesday, 7th February at 10am CET.