With Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band’s tour of the UK imminent, there is the small matter of the cost of watching “The Boss” performing while over here.

While there are still tickets available and more to be released this weekend, according to Ticketmaster, a ticket to his performance at Wembley will set you back upwards of £120, if we take resales into account. A little steep, despite Springsteen’s standing in music history.

However, there might be a more affordable way of seeing Bruce Springsteen perform, and as soon as this Sunday. Ticketmaster as of writing still have some tickets for the May 6 2024 performance at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff, with prices starting at a mere £74.60.

That comes with a caveat, however; the seats are located in an area of the stadium known for having an obstructed view. So while you can enjoy hearing all the hits such as “Dancing In The Dark” and “Born In The U.S.A,” you won’t exactly be able to see much of the action.

If you did want to push the financial boat out though, Ticketmaster also offers fan-to-fan resale tickets in blocks U18, U22, and L12, with slightly better views. These tickets start at £150.97, while the few standing tickets on sale begin at £109.

For those considering resale tickets, platforms such as Viagogo offer options, including tickets starting at £64. However, even that comes with a caveat: fans should be aware that event promoters often discourage resale and tickets may be invalidated if they are found to have been purchased second-hand