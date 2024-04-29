Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Multi-award-winning pop star, Rock ‘n’ Roll Hall of Fame member and part of the Jackson dynasty, Janet Jackson, has announced she is bringing her “Together Again” tour to Europe in 2024, with four dates set for the United Kingdom.

A celebration of her 50 years in the music industry, Jackson had initially announced a 35-date tour of North America, bringing some of her classics including “Rhythm Nation” and “Together Again” for a newer generation of fans, however, her UK shows mark the first time Jackson has performed on our shores since her Glastonbury 2019 appearance.

Jackson stands as one of only four artists to have a #1 album for four successive decades alongside Barbra Streisand, Bruce Springsteen and U2. Even today she continues to make an undeniable impact. In 2018, her last single, “Made for Now” with Daddy Yankee, released by her own Rhythm Nation Records, hit #1 on the Dance Clubs Songs chart making it her 20th single in the span of her career.

In 2019, Janet Jackson was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame along with her brothers. Her critically acclaimed Las Vegas residency, "Metamorphosis," which ran for only 18 dates at the Park MGM's Park Theater, broke records for ticket sales.

Janet Jackson is a legendary singer, dancer, songwriter, producer, and actress who has become one of the biggest performers in Las Vegas this decade, surpassing Celine Dion (2011), Britney Spears (2013) and the Backstreet Boys (2017). Her award-winning documentary, "Janet Jackson," was a critical success and garnered over 20 million viewers in just one week.

Janet Jackson is performing at the following UK venues as part of her “Together Again” European tour leg:

September 27 2024 - Utilita Arena, King Edwards Rd, Birmingham B1 2AA

September 28 2024 - The O2, Peninsula Square, London SE10 0DX

September 30 2024 - OVO Hydro, Exhibition Way, Stobcross Rd, Glasgow G3 8YW

Manchester 1 2024 - Co-Op Live, Etihad Campus, 1 Sportcity Way, Manchester M11 3DL

Mastercard cardholders have special access to presale and preferred tickets starting April 30 2024 at 9am BST, while general ticket sales will begin on May 3 2024 at 9am BST through Janet Jackson’s website.

Janet Jackson’s last performance in the United Kingdom saw the pop star performing at the 2019 Glastonbury Festival on June 29 2019 and performing the following set (credit: Setlist.FM)