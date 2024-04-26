Electric Picnic 2024: Lineup including Calvin Harris, RAYE & Kylie Minogue announced - full list & get tickets
The highly-anticipated Electric Picnic has announced its lineup for its festival this year, with the appearance of award-winning RAYE, alongside pop sensation Kylie Minogue, Calvin Harris, Noah Kahan, Kodaline and Gerry Cinnamon as headliners.
The three-day festival, set to be held in Stradbally, Co Laois in Ireland from August 16 to 18, will also feature big names including Kasabian, J Hus, Peggy Gou, Teddy Swims, Tom Grennan and Faithless. The Wolfe Tones are set to make a return to Electric Picnic, this time gracing the main stage after their record-breaking performance last year.
Joining them will be Sophie Ellis-Bextor, known for her hit "Murder on the Dancefloor," along with a lineup featuring The Teskey Brothers, Ethel Cain, Damien Dempsey, and David Kushner. Additionally, festival-goers can look forward to performances by The Waterboys, Amble, Jazzy, and the trio Kneecap, with Kojaque, Artemas, and The Scratch also slated to appear. The weekend will be filled with music from a diverse array of acts including Eyedress, Hannah Laing, with more to be announced later.
Melvin Benn, Festival Director, said: "Electric Picnic is the slightly earlier jewel in the crown of the festival calendar this year of course and what a crown it is. A crown that 75,000 people get to wear and be part of and what a lineup they have to be part of. The Wolfe Tones returning was a must. The Scratch and The Waterboys are unmissable for me. Noah taking the world by storm and Calvin blowing our minds and then…. Kylie! What more can I say. The Picnic really is my joyous weekend.”
Electric Picnic 2024 first full lineup
Headliners: Calvin Harris, Noah Kahan, Kylie Minogue, Gerry Cinnamon, Kodaline, RAYE.
Across the weekend:
Terminus Lineup
- Hannah Laing
- Skin On Skin
- horsegiirL
- X CLUB.
- Prozak
- Lucid
- LA LA
- Black Traffic
- DATSKO
- SHEE
- 666cm
How to get tickets to Electric Picnic 2024
Tickets for the 70,000 capacity weekend are sold out. But the tickets for The Electric Picnic Lounge and the Weekend Tickets are still available on their website.
