Kim Petras has announced the “hard decision” that she will no longer be appearing on any festival dates over the summer, due to suffering health issues. The nature of the medical problem has not been stated yet.

“My buns, I’m devastated to be writing this, but I’m going through some health issues and under medical advice, I have had to make the hard decision to not perform at festivals this summer,” Petras wrote on her Instagram story.

“I love u so much, and I’ll make it up to you and be back better than ever very soon.”

The 31-year-old musician, the first openly transgender artist to win in a major category at the 2023 Grammy Awards, had been scheduled to appear at the Primavera Sound Festival in Barcelona, Spain, on May 30 and London’s Mighty Hoopla festival on June 1.

Petras had also been expected at the Primavera Sound Festival in Porto, Portugal, on June 6 and the Capitol Hill Block Party in Seattle, America, on July 19.

Petra earned the 2023 Grammy for her collaboration with Sam Smith on the track “Unholy,” earning them the award for best pop duo/group performance category. The song also reached the top of the UK Singles Chart, marking her first song to hit the top of the chart.

Petras also appeared as part of the astrology council in Jennifer Lopez’s film “This Is Me… Now: A Love Story” alongside Jane Fonda, Post Malone, Sofia Vergara and Keke Palmer.

Kid Cudi also added to the injury list

The news comes as Kid Cudi has also revealed he too has had to cancel his upcoming tour due to an injury sustained at his weekend two performance at Coachella last weekend.

Cudi sustained the injury after jumping off stage to be closer to his fans during his performance of “Memories” and was carried out of the Sahara Tent as Steve Aoki’s remix of “Pursuit Of Happiness” played.

In an update on Instagram, Cudi announced that he will no longer be touring North America with Pusha T between June and August due to a broken calcaneus. “Guys, so I have a broken calcaneus. I’m headed to surgery now and there’s gonna be a long recovery time.”