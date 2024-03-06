Kid Cudi | Hip-hop pioneer announces three UK tour dates as part of INSANO World Tour - how to get tickets
Considered by many hip-hop purists as one of the recent pioneers within the scene, celebrated artist Kid Cudi has announced that he will be bringing his INSANO World Tour to the United Kingdom in 2024 with three exclusive dates taking place in support of his ninth studio album, “INSANO.”
Kid Cudi rose to fame with his debut single "Day 'n' Nite," which became a commercial success and garnered widespread attention. He released his debut studio album, "Man on the Moon: The End of Day," in 2009, which received positive reviews and solidified his status as a rising star in the music industry. The album spawned hits like "Make Her Say" and "Pursuit of Happiness."
Throughout his career, Kid Cudi has continued to push boundaries and experiment with his sound. He has released several successful albums, including "Man on the Moon II: The Legend of Mr. Rager" (2010), "Indicud" (2013), and "Passion, Pain & Demon Slayin'" (2016). His music has been praised for its emotional depth, innovative production, and introspective lyrics and has been an influence on the likes of Travis Scott, Tyler the Creator and ASAP Rocky
When is Kid Cudi performing in the United Kingdom?
Kid Cudi’s INSANO World Tour is set to take place at the following UK locations on the following dates, with support in the forms of Pusha T, Earthgang and Jaden:
- 14 March 2025 - Birmingham - Resorts World Arena
- 15 March 2025 - Manchester - Co-op Live
- 18 March 2025 - London - The O2
When can I get tickets to see Kid Cudi perform in the United Kingdom?
American Express® Cardmembers can purchase tickets before the general public. The Amex presale begins Monday, 11 March at 10am through to Friday,15 March at 9am. You can also sign up for the AEG Presents Presale, which begins Thursday, 14 March at 10am.
General ticket sales are set to commence on March 15 2024 at 10am through outlets such as Ticketmaster.
What could Kid Cudi play as part of his INSANO World Tour?
No need to ponder; at his launch party for “INSANO” back on January 11 2024, Kid Cudi performed the following set before his album dropped the day after. Information courtesy of Setlist.fm.
- Often, I Have These Dreamz
- Keep Bouncin'
- Get Off Me
- Most Ain't Dennis
- Wow
- Electrowavebaby
- A Tale Of A Knight
- Cud Life
- Too Damn High
- Getcha Gone
- At The Party
- Mr. Coola
- Freshie
- Tortured
- X & Cud
- Seven
- Funky Wizard Smoke
- Rager Boyz
- Porsche Topless
- Blue Sky
- Hit The Streetz In My Nikes
- Superboy
"INSANO" is available to stream or purchase now through all leading digital music retailers
