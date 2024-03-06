FKA Twigs: Banned Calvin Klein advert has been partially lifted after singer hit back at ASA ruling
The official ban on a Calvin Klein advert featuring singer FKA Twigs has now been partially lifted. In January 2024 the Advertising Standards Authority (ASA) banned Calvin Klein because after two complaints they ruled the image was objectifying women.
The image shows FKA Twigs - real name Tahliah Debrett Barnett - standing sideways naked with just a denim shirt covering her modesty. The image was shared on Instagram with the caption: “Calvin’s or nothing.”
In the official statement the ASA wrote that the image “placed viewers' focus on the model's body" and “presented her as a stereotypical sexual object”. However, after they decided to ban the advert the singer hit back in an Instagram post accusing the watchdog of double standards.
Actor Jeremy Allen White also stars in a Calvin Klein advert which sees him with no top on and wearing just CK briefs. In comparison to the FKA Twigs ad she definitely has a point about double standards.
In the viral Instagram post FKA Twigs wrote: “I do not see the ‘stereotypical sexual object’ that they have labelled me. i see a beautiful strong woman of colour whose incredible body has overcome more pain than you can imagine.”
According to BBC News the ASA said they were aware of "significant strength of public feeling, including views expressed by FKA twigs.” The decision to review the ban was “driven by our concern that our rationale for banning the ad was substantially flawed”.
They maintained that the “ad was overtly sexual and was, therefore, not suitable for display in an untargeted medium" accessible by minors. The republished ruling is now final.
