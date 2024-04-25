Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Where to begin with Kanye West this week? Do we start with the potential release date of his next Vultures 2 album, or do we start with his aspirations to create sex videos?

Taking to his social media channels earlier this week, West released a six-second clip with the phrase “Yeezy Porn is Cumming,” while a voice informed people to visit his website; currently, it’s still just merchandise for sale on the website - for now.

According to TMZ, West and his associates have been engaged in "advanced talks" to launch a pornographic brand. A representative for West clarified that the studio would be part of an adult entertainment division within the parent company Yeezy. Furthermore, West has reportedly been in talks with Mike Moz, the ex-husband of Stormy Daniels, to lead the new venture.

However, long-time Kanye West fans will be quick to note that the singer admitted that at one point he had a porn addiction that nearly ruined his family, though, in November 2022 Rolling Stone reported that multiple former Yeezy employees claimed West played pornography to them.

Those allegations also claimed that West had shown them inappropriate pictures of his then-wife Kim Kardashian, among other alleged tactics of intimidation and control.

When is “Vultures 2” being released?

Very soon, according to Kanye in the first episode of “The Download” podcast on the Yeezy website.

