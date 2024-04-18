Kayne West: rapper named as battery suspect after allegedly attacking man who grabbed wife Bianca Censori
Rapper Kanye West has been accused of punching a man who allegedly “grabbed” his wife Bianca Censori.
According to the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) he 46-year-old is alleged to have hit the man who reportedly first “pushed or grabbed” 29-year-old Censori. TMZ reports that West and Censori left the scene shortly after the altercation, and that the alleged victim did not require medical attention but did file a police report.
The incident took place on Tuesday night (April 16) in California. West and Censori had been seen at Disneyland California just hours before the alleged altercation, with the Australian architect’s barefoot ensemble raising eyebrows.
West’s team has now claimed that his wife was sexually assaulted by the man in question, rather than just physically grabbed or pushed. His team told the Daily Mail that the man put his hands underneath Censori’s dress, grabbed her waist and blew her a kiss.
A representative for the rapper told the outlet: “The assailant didn't merely collide into her. He put his hands under her dress, directly on her body, he grabbed her waist, he spun her around, and then he blew her kisses. She was battered and sexually assaulted.”
