Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Kanye West usually has a lot to say for himself and is never scared to voice his opinion. However, according to reports the rapper,46, is ‘hesitant’ to speak to his wife’s father about the concerns he has for his daughter.

Kanye West and Bianca Censori got married in December 2022 a month after his divorce from Kim Kardashian was finalised. Since then Bianca has been pictured wearing next to nothing in several cities - not forgetting the awkward boat trip in Italy where she appeared to be kneeling between his legs in a compromising position.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our weekly guide to staying in. Featuring what to watch, what to listen to, what to read plus what to eat and drink Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Last month the designer’s mother Alexandra visited the couple and expressed her concerns to Bianca’s father Leo over Kanye’s 'intimidating’ demeanour. Now according to the Mail Online a source said: “Kanye has been invited to go to Australia and Bianca is hesitant to allow this to happen because she knows how her father will react. Her dad still plans to have a sit down with Kanye, and Leo will not be intimidated by Kanye's power or control. No one is expecting this to be all rainbows and family portraits.”

Bianca’s father has reportedly demanded that the couple fly to Australia and spend time with him. “Bianca’s father was not necessarily pleased with his wife's visit to see their daughter because he feels like she enabled Bianca to continue doing what she is doing.”

Family friends and even fans have raised their concerns for the designer’s welfare after she has been seen wearing explicit outfits daily. It’s about time someone steps in even if that someone has to be her father.

Natalie Dixon is NationalWorld’s Lifestyle reporter. If you liked this article and want to read more about soaps, celebrities and lifestyle you can follow Natalie on X (Twitter) here.