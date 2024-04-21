Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The drama in Camp Kanye continues as TMZ reports that the current assault charge being investigated against controversial rapper Kanye West alleges that the “Jesus Walks” singer punched the wrong man who “grabbed” his wife, Bianca Censori, during the incident in Los Angeles.

The media outlet has identified the two twins involved in the battery case as Mark and Jonnie Houston, who are well-known restaurateurs in the Los Angeles area. It's unclear which one of the twins "grabbed" Censori and who was physically attacked by Ye. However, law enforcement is aware of the incident, and it is currently under investigation.

Eyewitnesses reported to TMZ that while in the hotel lobby of Chateau Marmont, a man accidentally bumped into Censori. The man then went outside and sat at a table with friends. It was at this point that Kanye West approached the table to confront the man. It is alleged that Kanye punched the individual in the face.

Those same sources also stated that West left the scene before police arrived, leading the Grammy-winning artist to now be a suspect in a battery report, leading law enforcement to want to speak to him.

However, West’s camp thinks that the term “grabbed” is an understatement. "'Grabbed'" is grossly inadequate as a description of what happened," the statement featuring West’s chief of staff, Milo Yiannopolous, read.