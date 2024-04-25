Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The 2024 Eurovision Song Contest, taking place in Malmo, Sweden, is a little under a month away, with the pot of semi-finalists getting ready to earn their place at this year’s Grand Final, and the BBC are once again allowing Eurovision enthusiasts to embark on the entire journey.

The broadcaster has announced their broadcast plans for this year’s competition, including a “behind-the-scenes” documentary on this year’s great British hope, Years and Years frontman Olly Alexander.

The coverage kicks off on May 7 2024 from 8pm with the first pot of semi-finalists competing to gain entry into the final days later, with Rylan Clark and Scott Mills hosting the live event from Malmo. The first semi-final will also be the first chance to see Alexander performing his entry “Dizzy,” live, with “Olly Alexander's Road To Eurovision,” a documentary about the singer airing at 10:50pm that evening.

The BBC will then broadcast the second semi-final on May 9, 2024. Some of the most popular acts in this year's lineup include Switzerland's Nemo, who is an early favourite with their song "The Code", Austria's Kaleen, who will perform her 90s-inspired dance anthem "We Will Rave", and Joost Klein from the Netherlands, whose viral hit "EuroPapa" has already broken all streaming records in his home country.

The broadcaster has also announced a special programme dedicated to ABBA, who are celebrating 50 years since “Waterloo” earned Sweden one of their earliest Eurovision Song Contest wins, propelling the band into superstardom. “Abba: Against All The Odds,” airing at 10:40pm, “celebrates that historic occasion by telling the epic story of ABBA’s greatest period of musical achievement.”

Then it’s the big one - the Eurovision Song Contest Grand Final, with the twenty semi-finalists battling it out to become this year’s winner; coverage begins at 8pm with the new voice of Eurovision, Graham Norton, once again guiding us through the wonderful and sometimes wacky acts that are all part of what makes Eurovision so beloved.

The broadcast schedule of the 2024 Eurovision Song Contest - at a glance

All programmes are scheduled to broadcast on BBC One and BBC iPlayer, with episodes available shortly afterwards on BBC iPlayer.