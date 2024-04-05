Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Eurovision Song Contest for many is one of the biggest nights of the year where “music unites” people across the great cultural divide, but for others, it’s akin to “musical pantomime” - so what to do when your friends and family don’t want to watch the grand final with you?

Enter CinemaLive, who are bringing the Eurovision 2024 Grand Final to a number of cinemas across the United Kingdom, including a host of viewing parties taking place in London later this year.

Not only will other like-minded Eurovision fans be in attendance (and implored to come in fancy dress if possible), but the entire event will be shown on large cinema screens with all 26 acts making up this year’s final and presented in 5.1 surround sound, with audio quality almost as good as attending the event live in person.

Speaking about the move to bring the beloved song contest to the big screens, after finding success distributing events from artists including Westlife, Take That, Little Mix, Mick Fleetwood, Elton John, Imagine Dragons and Nirvana, CinemaLive’s John Travers has spoken about his enthusiasm about the viewing parties. “We’re delighted to be working with the BBC to bring Eurovision’s Grand Final live into cinemas across the UK for the second year in a row.”

“We want audiences to enjoy themselves, come along in groups, get your fancy dress on, and come together to enjoy this incredible occasion on the big screen!”

What cinemas in London are hosting Eurovision 2024 Grand Final viewing parties?

The following cinemas in London have been confirmed to be hosting Eurovision 2024 viewing parties, with a screening time of 8pm on April 11 2024:

Cineworld Greenwich, The O2, Peninsula Square, London SE10 0DX

Cineworld West India Quay, West India Quay, Hertsmere Rd, London E14 4AL

Showcase Bluewater, Bluewater Pkwy, Dartford, Greenhithe DA9 9SG

Everyman Barnet, Great N Rd, New Barnet, Barnet EN5 1AB

Everyman Borough Yards, 3 Dirty Ln, London SE1 9PA

Everyman Canary Wharf, Crossrail Pl, London E14 5AR

Everyman Crystal Palace, 25 Church Rd, London SE19 2TE

Everyman Maida Vale, 215 Sutherland Ave, London W9 1RU

Everyman Muswell Hill, Fortis Green Rd, Muswell Hill, London N10 3HP

Vue Islington, 36 Parkfield St, London N1 0PS

Vue West End, 3 Cranbourn St, London WC2H 7AL

Vue Westfield, Westfield, London W12 7GF

Vue Westfield Stratford, 2 Stratford Pl, London E20 1EJ

Riverside Studios, 101 Queen Caroline St, London W6 9BN

Where can I get tickets to attend one of the cinema screens of the Eurovision 2024 Grand Final?

