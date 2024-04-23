Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The renowned Pitchfork Music Festival London has unveiled its first lineup of artists who will perform throughout the six-day event, featuring Tierra Whack, Arooj Aftab, CASISDEAD, Sega Bodega, Kae Tempest, Empress Of, Billy Woods, Moor Mother, Drugdealer, Snow Strippers, Shame, Marika Hackman, Pom Pom Squad, Friko, Chanel Beads, and more.

The festival kicks off on November 5 with a special night at London’s KOKO, headlined by Kae Tempest, who will perform tracks from their extensive discography ahead of their new music release.

On November 7, The Roundhouse will host a special show featuring Grammy award-winning artist Arooj Aftab, with supporting acts such as Sheherazaad and Zsela. The night also includes performances at Islington Assembly Hall, Fabric, and Village Underground by various artists such as Drugdealer, Good Morning, Empress Of, Snow Strippers, and Suzy Sheer.

Sega Bodega, one of the UK's most innovative producers, will headline an event at Here at Outernet on November 8, alongside Doss. On November 9, BRIT award-winning producer CASISDEAD will perform live at Troxy with an exclusive lineup of special guests.

Closing out the festival on November 10, Tierra Whack will headline The Roundhouse with her distinct style of contemporary rap and R&B. Over at EartH Theatre, The Reds, Pinks & Purples will take the stage alongside special guests Rosali and Armlock.

Pitchfork Music Festival London 2024 lineup (as of April 23 2024)

Tierra Whack

Arooj Aftab

CASISDEAD

Sega Bodega

Kae Tempest

Empress Of

Billy Woods

Moor Mother

Drugdealer

Snow Strippers

Shame

Marika Hackman

Pom Pom Squad

Friko

Chanel Beads

Good Morning

June Mcdoom

Tatyana

Doss

Mabe Fratti

Still House Plants

Cole Pulice

Sheherazaad

Zsela

Suzy Sheer

Horse Jumper Of Love

La Lom

Rocket

Sword II

Whitelands

Babehoven

Annastasia Coope

Untitled (Halo)

YHWH nailgun

Slow Fiction

Miso Extra

Jawnino

Elsy Wameyo

The Reds, Pinks & Purples

Rosali

Armlock

When is the Pitchfork Music Festival London 2024?

The Pitchfork Music Festival London will take place from November 5 to November 10, 2024 across various venues across London, including London's KOKO, Fabric, EartH Theatre, The Roundhouse, Islington Assembly Hall, Village Underground, Here at Outernet, and Troxy.

Additionally, the festival features a Saturday Dalston Takeover, which includes five venues in Dalston: EartH Hall, Theatre, St Matthias Church, Shacklewell Arms, and Victoria

When can I get tickets to attend the Pitchfork Music Festival London 2024?