Pitchfork Music Festival London 2024: first acts including Kae Tempest announced - how to get tickets
and live on Freeview channel 276
The renowned Pitchfork Music Festival London has unveiled its first lineup of artists who will perform throughout the six-day event, featuring Tierra Whack, Arooj Aftab, CASISDEAD, Sega Bodega, Kae Tempest, Empress Of, Billy Woods, Moor Mother, Drugdealer, Snow Strippers, Shame, Marika Hackman, Pom Pom Squad, Friko, Chanel Beads, and more.
The festival kicks off on November 5 with a special night at London’s KOKO, headlined by Kae Tempest, who will perform tracks from their extensive discography ahead of their new music release.
On November 6, New York rapper Billy Woods will take the stage at Fabric, following the success of his album Maps, which ranked number 3 in Pitchfork’s top albums of 2023. He will be joined by artists including Moor Mother, Elucid, and Goya Gumbani. Meanwhile, EartH Theatre will feature performances from Guatemalan cellist Mabe Fratti, experimental trio Still House Plants, and saxophonist/composer Cole Pulice.
On November 7, The Roundhouse will host a special show featuring Grammy award-winning artist Arooj Aftab, with supporting acts such as Sheherazaad and Zsela. The night also includes performances at Islington Assembly Hall, Fabric, and Village Underground by various artists such as Drugdealer, Good Morning, Empress Of, Snow Strippers, and Suzy Sheer.
Sega Bodega, one of the UK's most innovative producers, will headline an event at Here at Outernet on November 8, alongside Doss. On November 9, BRIT award-winning producer CASISDEAD will perform live at Troxy with an exclusive lineup of special guests.
Closing out the festival on November 10, Tierra Whack will headline The Roundhouse with her distinct style of contemporary rap and R&B. Over at EartH Theatre, The Reds, Pinks & Purples will take the stage alongside special guests Rosali and Armlock.
Pitchfork Music Festival London 2024 lineup (as of April 23 2024)
- Tierra Whack
- Arooj Aftab
- CASISDEAD
- Sega Bodega
- Kae Tempest
- Empress Of
- Billy Woods
- Moor Mother
- Drugdealer
- Snow Strippers
- Shame
- Marika Hackman
- Pom Pom Squad
- Friko
- Chanel Beads
- Good Morning
- June Mcdoom
- Tatyana
- Doss
- Mabe Fratti
- Still House Plants
- Cole Pulice
- Sheherazaad
- Zsela
- Suzy Sheer
- Horse Jumper Of Love
- La Lom
- Rocket
- Sword II
- Whitelands
- Babehoven
- Annastasia Coope
- Untitled (Halo)
- YHWH nailgun
- Slow Fiction
- Miso Extra
- Jawnino
- Elsy Wameyo
- The Reds, Pinks & Purples
- Rosali
- Armlock
When is the Pitchfork Music Festival London 2024?
The Pitchfork Music Festival London will take place from November 5 to November 10, 2024 across various venues across London, including London's KOKO, Fabric, EartH Theatre, The Roundhouse, Islington Assembly Hall, Village Underground, Here at Outernet, and Troxy.
Additionally, the festival features a Saturday Dalston Takeover, which includes five venues in Dalston: EartH Hall, Theatre, St Matthias Church, Shacklewell Arms, and Victoria
When can I get tickets to attend the Pitchfork Music Festival London 2024?
Earlybird tickets for the festival are scheduled to go on sale on April 24 2024 at 10am BST through the festival’s official website, with general ticket sales set to commence on April 26 2024 at 10am BST.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.