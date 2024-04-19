Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Shangri-La area, a hallowed part of the annual Glastonbury Festival, has revealed their lineup of acts for this year’s festival at Worth Farm, alongside a brand new stage dedicated to South Asian music and creatives.

Arrivals is a unique collaboration between South Asian collectives and cultural organizations including Dialled In, Going South, and Daytimers. The festival promises an immersive audio-visual experience with a stage design that is both nostalgic and futuristic. According to a press release, this will be a "sensory" experience that will engage all your senses.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our weekly guide to staying in. Featuring what to watch, what to listen to, what to read plus what to eat and drink Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

BBC Asian Network presenter Bobby Friction has called the opening of Arrivals "a dream come true". He believes that this festival marks a seminal moment for UK Festival culture and while South Asian and British Asian music has had small festivals over the years, this is the first time that a full-on Glastonbury-style festival has been dedicated to South Asian music, beats, and DJs for the entire festival.

Who has been announced for The Shangri-La area at Glastonbury 2024?

As posted by Glastonbury earlier today on X (formerly Twitter), the following acts have been confirmed to be performing at Glastonbury Festival 2024 as part of The Shangri-La curated lineup.

Nowhere

CamelPhat are one of the number of acts confirmed to be performing at Glastonbury Festival this year as part of Shangri-La's curation of musicians (Credit: Getty)

20 Years Of Risky Roadz

25 Years Of Defected Records

A.M.C

Aæe

Alex Mills

Anais

Arielle Free

Aum

B Live 247

Badger

Basstripper

Booty Bass

Camelphat

Cash Only

Charlie Tee

Chinese Daughter

Chloé Robinson

Chunky

Conducta

Denham Audio

Devolicious

Diagnostix

Disrupta

Dj Ez

Dj F**Koff

Dj Resist

Dj Slimzee

Don Marshall

Dope Ammo Dreps

Ellis Dee

Ewan Mcvicar

Fonzo

Frisco

Garöess

Gorgon City

Hagan

Hannah Holland

Harley Maxwell

Hayley Wallace

Jay Carder

Jelani Blackman

Jimbitch

Jonny Banger

Joy (Anonymous) + Friends

Kitty Amor

Klose One

The Kurupt FM crew are once again heading to Glastonbury Festival 2024. The lineup for Shangri-La has been announced earlier today, including a new stage dedicated to South Asian music (Credit: Getty)

Kurupt Fm

Lady Shaka

Lu:Re

Matty Chiabi

Monroller

Ngaio Notion

Oblig

Oko

Oneman

Oppidan

Paddy Bars

Peng Deli

Phantom

Randall

Rio

Rivibes

Ruff Sqwad

Ruggz

Sam Divine

Savvy B/Simula

Skeptic

Slipmatt

Smash Hits

Sports Banger Mega Rave

Syreeta Ukg Special

Tash Lc

Tasha Teenie Weenie

Tha First

Thai Chi Rosé

The Menendez Brothers

Turno

Uncommon Records & Dope Ammo Records & Moondance

Whoknew

YEMZ

Peace

Bob Vylan receive the Best Alternative Music Act Award in association with Marshall at the MOBO Awards 2022 at OVO Arena Wembley on November 30, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Shane Anthony Sinclair/Getty Images)

Afriquoi & Friends

An Dannsa Dub

Bazzookas

Bob Vylan

Cam Cole

Chicha Morada

Craig Charles Funk & Soul Club With Nellie Charles & Friends

Crew Boss

Das Brass

Debbralee Wells

Delilah Bon

Dj Chris Tofu & Friends

Dj Cue

Fizzy Gillespie

Fülü Electrobrass Gnawa Blues All Stars

Guy.In.Glasses

High Fade

Kneecap

Lambrini Girls

Moonchild Sanelly

Madame Electrifie

Mista Trick

New York Brass Band

Omega Nebula

Raz & Afla

She's Got Brass

Stone Cold Hustle

The Bhangra All Stars

The Scratch

Vlure

Nomad

Aran Cherkez

Benzo

Big Kani

Booty Bass X Popola Cheza Lucina

Devolicious

Emma Korantema

Faff Fixx

Garoëss

Hazel Mirimba

I Am Fya

Indy Rivers Ivicore

Lea Lea

London Trans+ Pride X The Chateau

Mela Sounds

Mx Race

Mya Mehmi

Nadine Noor

Ngaio Planningtorock

Pxssy Palace

Ryan Lanji

Ryan Lovell

Saba Kia

Saliah

Sippin' T

Travis Alabanza

Swana Collective

Thai Chi Rosé

Platform 23

A Guy Called Gerald

Αæe

Amancia

Angel Mel

Architect

Back To Mine Takeover

Benji B

Bianca Oblivion

Blanco Brakery

Brighter Days Family

Chimpo

Coco Em

Dj Danifox

Earthly Measures

Eastern Margins

Ella Knight

Emma Jean-Thackray (Dj Set)

Fat Tony

Gia Fu

Nightmares On Wax, George Evelyn (left) and Kevin Harper (right) at Warp Records record store in Sheffield, 1990. (Photo by Martyn Goodacre/Getty Images)

Gucci Girl

Handsome Rob

Jpeg

Lagoon Femshayma

Lil C Lumi & Jex Wang

Manuka Honey

Mas Que Nada Bros

Mina & Bryte

Minna-No-Kimochi

Miss Mash

Moktar

Nightmares On Wax (DJ Set)

Prestige Pak

Retro Cassetta

Rishi

Rosa Pistola

Ruben Robinson

Samurai Breaks

Sarah Story

Surusinghe

Tina Edwards

Village Underground Takeover

Winona

10 Years Of Worm Disco Soundsystem

Sistxrhood

Absolutely Flawless

Anju Marie

Bexx Brownton Abbey

Dex Chait Grodner

DJ Ammi

DJ Dakilei

DJ Flight

I Am Fya

Jamurai

Ladygrey

Lb

Mantra

Marla Kether

Mela Sounds

Misscoteque

Purina Alpha + Mica Ray Filar Aka That Ray

Sadsugar

Sherelle Presents Beautiful (Jungle Edition)

Sippin' T

Sista Selecta

Тамвої

That Ray's

Trans Cabaret

Tor Da Force

Toya Delazy

Vxrgo

Arrivals

4resh

Almass Badat

Angel D'lite

Anil

Anish Kumar

Baalti

Bobby Friction

Conviktion

Dar Disku

Daytimers

De Silva

Dialled In Soundsystem

DJ Ritu

Graciet

Mamu

Manara

Nabihah Iqbal

Nadī

Nikki Nair

Papadon

Provhat

Pxssy Palace

Raji Rags

Shir.In

Shivum Sharma

Vedic Roots Soundsystem

Yourboykiran

Zeemuffin

When does the Glastonbury Festival 2024 take place?