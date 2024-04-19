Glastonbury Festival: more names announced as The Shangri-La area confirms its lineup - who’s playing?
The Shangri-La area, a hallowed part of the annual Glastonbury Festival, has revealed their lineup of acts for this year’s festival at Worth Farm, alongside a brand new stage dedicated to South Asian music and creatives.
Arrivals is a unique collaboration between South Asian collectives and cultural organizations including Dialled In, Going South, and Daytimers. The festival promises an immersive audio-visual experience with a stage design that is both nostalgic and futuristic. According to a press release, this will be a "sensory" experience that will engage all your senses.
BBC Asian Network presenter Bobby Friction has called the opening of Arrivals "a dream come true". He believes that this festival marks a seminal moment for UK Festival culture and while South Asian and British Asian music has had small festivals over the years, this is the first time that a full-on Glastonbury-style festival has been dedicated to South Asian music, beats, and DJs for the entire festival.
Who has been announced for The Shangri-La area at Glastonbury 2024?
As posted by Glastonbury earlier today on X (formerly Twitter), the following acts have been confirmed to be performing at Glastonbury Festival 2024 as part of The Shangri-La curated lineup.
Nowhere
- 20 Years Of Risky Roadz
- 25 Years Of Defected Records
- A.M.C
- Aæe
- Alex Mills
- Anais
- Arielle Free
- Aum
- B Live 247
- Badger
- Basstripper
- Booty Bass
- Camelphat
- Cash Only
- Charlie Tee
- Chinese Daughter
- Chloé Robinson
- Chunky
- Conducta
- Denham Audio
- Devolicious
- Diagnostix
- Disrupta
- Dj Ez
- Dj F**Koff
- Dj Resist
- Dj Slimzee
- Don Marshall
- Dope Ammo Dreps
- Ellis Dee
- Ewan Mcvicar
- Fonzo
- Frisco
- Garöess
- Gorgon City
- Hagan
- Hannah Holland
- Harley Maxwell
- Hayley Wallace
- Jay Carder
- Jelani Blackman
- Jimbitch
- Jonny Banger
- Joy (Anonymous) + Friends
- Kitty Amor
- Klose One
- Kurupt Fm
- Lady Shaka
- Lu:Re
- Matty Chiabi
- Monroller
- Ngaio Notion
- Oblig
- Oko
- Oneman
- Oppidan
- Paddy Bars
- Peng Deli
- Phantom
- Randall
- Rio
- Rivibes
- Ruff Sqwad
- Ruggz
- Sam Divine
- Savvy B/Simula
- Skeptic
- Slipmatt
- Smash Hits
- Sports Banger Mega Rave
- Syreeta Ukg Special
- Tash Lc
- Tasha Teenie Weenie
- Tha First
- Thai Chi Rosé
- The Menendez Brothers
- Turno
- Uncommon Records & Dope Ammo Records & Moondance
- Whoknew
- YEMZ
Peace
- Afriquoi & Friends
- An Dannsa Dub
- Bazzookas
- Bob Vylan
- Cam Cole
- Chicha Morada
- Craig Charles Funk & Soul Club With Nellie Charles & Friends
- Crew Boss
- Das Brass
- Debbralee Wells
- Delilah Bon
- Dj Chris Tofu & Friends
- Dj Cue
- Fizzy Gillespie
- Fülü Electrobrass Gnawa Blues All Stars
- Guy.In.Glasses
- High Fade
- Kneecap
- Lambrini Girls
- Moonchild Sanelly
- Madame Electrifie
- Mista Trick
- New York Brass Band
- Omega Nebula
- Raz & Afla
- She's Got Brass
- Stone Cold Hustle
- The Bhangra All Stars
- The Scratch
- Vlure
Nomad
- Aran Cherkez
- Benzo
- Big Kani
- Booty Bass X Popola Cheza Lucina
- Devolicious
- Emma Korantema
- Faff Fixx
- Garoëss
- Hazel Mirimba
- I Am Fya
- Indy Rivers Ivicore
- Lea Lea
- London Trans+ Pride X The Chateau
- Mela Sounds
- Mx Race
- Mya Mehmi
- Nadine Noor
- Ngaio Planningtorock
- Pxssy Palace
- Ryan Lanji
- Ryan Lovell
- Saba Kia
- Saliah
- Sippin' T
- Travis Alabanza
- Swana Collective
- Thai Chi Rosé
Platform 23
- A Guy Called Gerald
- Αæe
- Amancia
- Angel Mel
- Architect
- Back To Mine Takeover
- Benji B
- Bianca Oblivion
- Blanco Brakery
- Brighter Days Family
- Chimpo
- Coco Em
- Dj Danifox
- Earthly Measures
- Eastern Margins
- Ella Knight
- Emma Jean-Thackray (Dj Set)
- Fat Tony
- Gia Fu
- Gucci Girl
- Handsome Rob
- Jpeg
- Lagoon Femshayma
- Lil C Lumi & Jex Wang
- Manuka Honey
- Mas Que Nada Bros
- Mina & Bryte
- Minna-No-Kimochi
- Miss Mash
- Moktar
- Nightmares On Wax (DJ Set)
- Prestige Pak
- Retro Cassetta
- Rishi
- Rosa Pistola
- Ruben Robinson
- Samurai Breaks
- Sarah Story
- Surusinghe
- Tina Edwards
- Village Underground Takeover
- Winona
- 10 Years Of Worm Disco Soundsystem
Sistxrhood
- Absolutely Flawless
- Anju Marie
- Bexx Brownton Abbey
- Dex Chait Grodner
- DJ Ammi
- DJ Dakilei
- DJ Flight
- I Am Fya
- Jamurai
- Ladygrey
- Lb
- Mantra
- Marla Kether
- Mela Sounds
- Misscoteque
- Purina Alpha + Mica Ray Filar Aka That Ray
- Sadsugar
- Sherelle Presents Beautiful (Jungle Edition)
- Sippin' T
- Sista Selecta
- Тамвої
- That Ray's
- Trans Cabaret
- Tor Da Force
- Toya Delazy
- Vxrgo
Arrivals
- 4resh
- Almass Badat
- Angel D'lite
- Anil
- Anish Kumar
- Baalti
- Bobby Friction
- Conviktion
- Dar Disku
- Daytimers
- De Silva
- Dialled In Soundsystem
- DJ Ritu
- Graciet
- Mamu
- Manara
- Nabihah Iqbal
- Nadī
- Nikki Nair
- Papadon
- Provhat
- Pxssy Palace
- Raji Rags
- Shir.In
- Shivum Sharma
- Vedic Roots Soundsystem
- Yourboykiran
- Zeemuffin
When does the Glastonbury Festival 2024 take place?
Glastonbury Festival 2024 takes place at Worthy Farm from June 26 2024 until June 30 2024.
