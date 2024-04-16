Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Several new artists have been announced for the Glastonbury 2024 festival, adding Caity Baser, Lulu, Frank Turner, and Skindred to the roster as part of this year’s Field of Avalon stage.

Last month, the famed Worthy Farm festival unveiled its official 2024 lineup, confirming Dua Lipa, Coldplay, and SZA as headliners on the iconic Pyramid Stage this summer. Shania Twain is set to perform in the “Legends” slot on Sunday.

Following the initial lineup release, the festival organizers are now revealing additional artists scheduled to perform on various stages throughout the venue, marking the countdown to this year’s festival.

The lineup was announced this morning on the festival’s official X/Twitter page, confirming performances by Baby Queen, Skindred, Frank Turner, and Lulu.

For Lulu, this announcement follows recent speculation about her participation, fueled by rumours last week. An anonymous source claimed that the 75-year-old singer would be concluding her 'Champagne For Lulu' farewell tour with this performance, her first at the Worthy Farm site since 2015.

Glastonbury 2024 - Field of Avalon lineup (as of April 16 2024)

Baby Queen

The Bar-Steward Sons Of Val Doonican

BC Camplight

Billie Marten

Caity Baser

The Cat Empire

Cut Capers

The Feeling

The Go! Team

Kingfishr

The Deep Blue

Elles Bailey

Flyte

Frank Turner

Haircut 100

Kate Nash is among names such as The Magic Numbers and New Model Army that have been confirmed this morning for Glastonbury 2024 (Credit: Getty)

Kate Nash

Lucy Spraggan

Lulu

The Magic Numbers

New Model Army

Old Time Sailors

Shaznay Lewis

The Scratch

Skindred

Toyah & Robert

When is Glastonbury Festival 2024?