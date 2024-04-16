Glastonbury 2024 | Field of Avalon reveal line-up for this year’s Glastonbury - who is added to the bill?
Several new artists have been announced for the Glastonbury 2024 festival, adding Caity Baser, Lulu, Frank Turner, and Skindred to the roster as part of this year’s Field of Avalon stage.
Last month, the famed Worthy Farm festival unveiled its official 2024 lineup, confirming Dua Lipa, Coldplay, and SZA as headliners on the iconic Pyramid Stage this summer. Shania Twain is set to perform in the “Legends” slot on Sunday.
Following the initial lineup release, the festival organizers are now revealing additional artists scheduled to perform on various stages throughout the venue, marking the countdown to this year’s festival.
The lineup was announced this morning on the festival’s official X/Twitter page, confirming performances by Baby Queen, Skindred, Frank Turner, and Lulu.
For Lulu, this announcement follows recent speculation about her participation, fueled by rumours last week. An anonymous source claimed that the 75-year-old singer would be concluding her 'Champagne For Lulu' farewell tour with this performance, her first at the Worthy Farm site since 2015.
Glastonbury 2024 - Field of Avalon lineup (as of April 16 2024)
- Baby Queen
- The Bar-Steward Sons Of Val Doonican
- BC Camplight
- Billie Marten
- Caity Baser
- The Cat Empire
- Cut Capers
- The Feeling
- The Go! Team
- Kingfishr
- The Deep Blue
- Elles Bailey
- Flyte
- Frank Turner
- Haircut 100
- Kate Nash
- Lucy Spraggan
- Lulu
- The Magic Numbers
- New Model Army
- Old Time Sailors
- Shaznay Lewis
- The Scratch
- Skindred
- Toyah & Robert
When is Glastonbury Festival 2024?
Glastonbury 2024 takes place from June 26 2024 until June 30 2024 - with resale tickets to go on sale for those who missed out this week
