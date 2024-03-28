Cyndi Lauper at the Royal Albert Hall: when did Cyndi Lauper last play in the UK & are tickets still available
Considered one of the most colourful and iconic performers of the ‘80s, singer and social activist Cyndi Lauper delighted UK fans after the announcement she would be performing at London’s Royal Albert Hall later this year - for one night only.
Speaking about the upcoming performance at the prestigious concert venue, the “Girls Just Wanna Have Fun” performer said: “I haven’t played at the Royal Albert Hall since 1995, when I was there for my 12 Deadly Cyns tour, I was dressed like a Queen surrounded by Queens singing Hey Now Girls Just Wanna Have Fun in all my glory!”
“I had a blast. And not only is the Royal Albert Hall one of the most important music venues but over 20 Suffragette rallies were held there! That makes it great for me”
Promoters have promised audiences that Lauper is set to perform songs from her catalogue of timeless hits including ‘Time After Time’, ‘True Colors’, and the anthem, ‘Girls Just Want To Have Fun’, with her full band, after what has been almost a twenty year wait to see her return to our shores.
So as tickets are now on sale to see Lauper return to the United Kingdom, NationalWorld gets into our time travelling machine to go back to the last time the musician performed in the country - and what did she play that time around?
When did Cyndi Lauper last perform in the United Kingdom?
Cyndi Lauper’s last UK performance took place on June 30 2016, as part of her tour surrounding her album “Detour.” Alongside dates that saw the singer perform in Birmingham, Glasgow and Newcastle, she also made an appearance at that year’s Glastonbury Festival - however her last date during the tour took place at the Eventim Apollo in London.
What did Cyndi Lauper play at her last UK performance?
According to Setlist.FM, Cyndi Lauper’s last UK show saw her perform the following songs:
- Funnel of Love (Wanda Jackson cover)
- She Bop
- Heartaches by the Number (Harlan Howard cover)
- I Drove All Night
- The End of the World (Skeeter Davis cover)
- Walkin' After Midnight (Lynn Howard cover)
- I Wanna Be a Cowboy's Sweetheart (Patsy Montana cover)
- You Don't Know
- When You Were Mine (Prince cover)
- Money Changes Everything (The Brains cover)
Encore:
- Misty Blue (Eddy Arnold cover)
- Time After Time
- The Goonies 'R' Good Enough
- Girls Just Want to Have Fun (with Matt Henry) (snippets of "I Know What Boys… more )
Encore 2:
- Fearless
- True Colors (acoustic)
Where can I get tickets to see Cyndi Lauper perform at the Royal Albert Hall?
Tickets to see Cyndi Lauper perform at the Royal Albert Hall in London on June 26 2024 are available to purchase through the venue’s official website.
Tickets are between £79 and £84.50 for standard seating, while VIP packages start at £299 to the exclusive Loggia Hospitality package for a staggering £2,880.00.
