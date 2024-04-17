Latitude Festival 2024 | More acts announced as The Trailer Park reveals its lineup for Latitude 2024
Thumpasaurus, Halloweens and the New York Brass Band are just some of the new acts confirmed for Latitude Festival 2024 at Henham Park, Suffolk this June, with The Trailer Park stage announcing their lineup for this year.
Headlining the stage this year is eclectic US group Thumpasaurus, who bring together a blend of funk, electronic, and rock music and have gained attention for their energetic live performances and catchy, danceable tunes. The group recently released their third album, “Hard,” and have several UK dates before the festival for audiences to acquaint themselves with the band.
Fans of The Vaccines will also be interested in the side project of The Vaccines’ Justin Young, with Halloweens set to perform this year for the first time since their 2022 set at Glastonbury (according to Setlist.FM). Their performance comes only a mere two months after the release of their new album, “Opera Singing At The Salsa Bar,” which the band are touring for a May 17 2024 release.
The full announcement for The Trailer Park stage is below, alongside the current lineup for this year’s Latitude Festival 2024. There is no news yet if any bands are set to boycott this year’s event, though, given that the festival is presented by Barclaycard, who is currently the subject of boycotts of The Great Escape 2024 festival.
Latitude Festival 2024 - The Trailer Park lineup (as of April 17 2024)
- Thumpasaurus
- Halloweens
- Junodream
- Scustin
- Gonora Sounds
- Thumper
- Singalong Social
- Yard
- Prymary Colours
- New York Brass Band
- Police Dog Hogan
- The Great Malarkey
- Olympia Vitalis
- Daft Funk (DJ Set)
- Mad Apple Circus
- Adult Cat
- The Mighty Flux
Who is playing at this year’s Latitude Festival?
The current line-up for this year’s Latitude Festival is correct as of writing:
- Kasabian
- London Grammar
- Khruangbin
- The Vaccines
- Caity Baser
- Waxahatchee
- Frank Turner & The Sleeping Souls Witch
- Future Islands
- Alison Goldfrapp
- Corinne Bailey Rae Presents Black Rainbows
- Bc Camplight
- Charlotte Day
- Wilson
- Swim Deep
- Blusher
- Armand Hammer
- Jo Brand
- Keane
- Rick Astley
- CMAT
- Reverend & The Makers
- Seasick Steve
- Nerina Pallot
- Orbital
- Jockstrap
- The Mary Wallopers
- Blanco White
- Richy Mitch & The Coal Miners
- Antony Szmierek
- Myles Smith
- Beak>
- English Teacher
- Duran Duran
- Nile Rodgers & Chic
- Rag 'n' Bone Man
- The Darkness
- Baby Queen Lottery Winners
- The Zombies
- Alexis Ffrench
- Lankum
- Ash
- David Duchovny
- Marika Hackman
- Been Stellar
- Evian Christ
- Joanne Mcnally
- Big Special
- Willie J Healey
- Sara Pascoe
- Judi Love
- Desiree Burch
- Grace Campbell
- Lucy Beaumont
- Nina Conti
- Rosie Jones
- Sam Campbell
- Sarah Keyworth
- Seann Walsh
- Sophie Duker
- The Horne Section
- Tiff Stevenson
- Aurie Styla
- Colin Hoult
- Dane Baptiste
- Elliot Steel
- Flo & Joan Jake Lambert
- Lara Ricote Laura Smyth
- Louise Young
- Mark Simmons
- Tamsyn Kelly
- Thanyia Moore
- Tim Renkow
- Dr John Cooper Clarke
- The Cosmic Shambles Network Presents Robin Ince's Book Corner
- Circus Baobab
- Ye Circa: Humans 2.0
- Laura Murphy: A Spectacle Of Herself
- Dance East Presents Boy Blue, McNicol Ballet Collective And Ceyda Tano Dance
- Ekleido
- London City Ballet
- National Youth Dance Company
- The Place Presents The Playground Tour: Vanhulle Dance Theatre And Sonia Sabri Company
When is the Latitude Festival 2024?
Latitude Festival 2024 takes place at Henham Park, Henham Barns Nr, Southwold, Beccles NR34 8AQ from July 25 2024 to July 28 2024.
Where can I get tickets for Latitude Festival 2024?
Tickets for this year’s festival, including deposit scheme payments and weekend tickets, are still available from Latitude Festival’s official website.
