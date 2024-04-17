Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Thumpasaurus, Halloweens and the New York Brass Band are just some of the new acts confirmed for Latitude Festival 2024 at Henham Park, Suffolk this June, with The Trailer Park stage announcing their lineup for this year.

Headlining the stage this year is eclectic US group Thumpasaurus, who bring together a blend of funk, electronic, and rock music and have gained attention for their energetic live performances and catchy, danceable tunes. The group recently released their third album, “Hard,” and have several UK dates before the festival for audiences to acquaint themselves with the band.

Fans of The Vaccines will also be interested in the side project of The Vaccines’ Justin Young, with Halloweens set to perform this year for the first time since their 2022 set at Glastonbury (according to Setlist.FM). Their performance comes only a mere two months after the release of their new album, “Opera Singing At The Salsa Bar,” which the band are touring for a May 17 2024 release.

The full announcement for The Trailer Park stage is below, alongside the current lineup for this year’s Latitude Festival 2024. There is no news yet if any bands are set to boycott this year’s event, though, given that the festival is presented by Barclaycard, who is currently the subject of boycotts of The Great Escape 2024 festival.

Latitude Festival 2024 - The Trailer Park lineup (as of April 17 2024)

Thumpasaurus

Halloweens

Junodream

Scustin

Gonora Sounds

Thumper

Singalong Social

Yard

Prymary Colours

New York Brass Band

Police Dog Hogan

The Great Malarkey

Olympia Vitalis

Daft Funk (DJ Set)

Mad Apple Circus

Adult Cat

The Mighty Flux

Who is playing at this year’s Latitude Festival?

The current line-up for this year’s Latitude Festival is correct as of writing:

Kasabian

London Grammar

Khruangbin

The Vaccines

Caity Baser

Waxahatchee

Frank Turner & The Sleeping Souls Witch

Future Islands

Alison Goldfrapp

Corinne Bailey Rae Presents Black Rainbows

Bc Camplight

Charlotte Day

Wilson

Swim Deep

Blusher

Armand Hammer

Jo Brand

Keane

Rick Astley

CMAT

Reverend & The Makers

Seasick Steve

Nerina Pallot

Orbital

Jockstrap

The Mary Wallopers

Blanco White

Richy Mitch & The Coal Miners

Antony Szmierek

Myles Smith

Beak>

English Teacher

Duran Duran

Nile Rodgers & Chic

Rag 'n' Bone Man

The Darkness

Baby Queen Lottery Winners

The Zombies

Alexis Ffrench

Lankum

Ash

David Duchovny

Marika Hackman

Been Stellar

Evian Christ

Joanne Mcnally

Big Special

Willie J Healey

Sara Pascoe will be leading a host of names from the comedy world, including recent “Taskmaster” contestant Sam Campbell, at Latitude Festival 2024

Sara Pascoe

Judi Love

Desiree Burch

Grace Campbell

Lucy Beaumont

Nina Conti

Rosie Jones

Sam Campbell

Sarah Keyworth

Seann Walsh

Sophie Duker

The Horne Section

Tiff Stevenson

Aurie Styla

Colin Hoult

Dane Baptiste

Elliot Steel

Flo & Joan Jake Lambert

Lara Ricote Laura Smyth

Louise Young

Mark Simmons

Tamsyn Kelly

Thanyia Moore

Tim Renkow

Dr John Cooper Clarke

The Cosmic Shambles Network Presents Robin Ince's Book Corner

Circus Baobab

Ye Circa: Humans 2.0

Laura Murphy: A Spectacle Of Herself

Dance East Presents Boy Blue, McNicol Ballet Collective And Ceyda Tano Dance

Ekleido

London City Ballet

National Youth Dance Company

The Place Presents The Playground Tour: Vanhulle Dance Theatre And Sonia Sabri Company

When is the Latitude Festival 2024?

Latitude Festival 2024 takes place at Henham Park, Henham Barns Nr, Southwold, Beccles NR34 8AQ from July 25 2024 to July 28 2024.

Where can I get tickets for Latitude Festival 2024?