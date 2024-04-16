Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Having already been confirmed as performers at this year’s Love Supreme festival in Lewes, Kool And The Gang have announced a one-off headline show in the United Kingdom, with special guests The Real Thing coming along as support.

The group, formed in 1964 by brothers Robert "Kool" Bell and Ronald Bell, along with their friends Dennis "Dee Tee" Thomas, Robert "Spike" Mickens, Charles Smith, George Brown, and Ricky West, began as a jazz ensemble in the mid-1960s, and over the years, evolved their musical style to include R&B, funk, and pop, ultimately becoming one of the most popular and influential soul-funk bands of the 1970s and 1980s.

Their music includes hits like "Celebration," "Cherish," "Jungle Boogie," and "Ladies' Night," which have become enduring staples on dance floors worldwide and have featured on countless movie soundtracks, with “Jungle Boogie” in particular an earworm that appeared in Quentin Tarantino’s 1994 masterpiece, “Pulp Fiction.”

Where are Kool And The Gang performing in the United Kingdom?

Kool And The Gang are set to perform at the M&S Bank Arena, King's Dock, Port of Liverpool, 16 Monarchs Quay, Liverpool L3 4FP on July 26 2024.

Where can I book tickets to see Kool And The Gang’s one-night show in the UK?

Those with access to O2 Priority will have 24 hours to pick up tickets ahead of general sales, which are set to commence on April 19 2024 at 9:30am through See Tickets.

What did Kool And The Gang play when they last visited the UK?

We don’t need to venture too far into the past to find out what Kool And The Gang performed last time they were in the UK. The group performed on June 3 2023 at Margate’s Dreamland, with Setlist.FM confirmed the following set was played.