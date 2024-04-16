(L-R) Howard Donald, Gary Barlow and Mark Owen of Take That attend Capital's Jingle Bell Ball 2023 at The O2 Arena on December 10, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Kate Green/Getty Images)

Take That kicked off their “This Life” UK tour over the weekend, impressing fans at Sheffield’s Utilita Arena on April 13 and 14 2024 with a mix of their classics, newer material and even a chance for the odd song from the group’s solo projects including - if the Sheffield performance is anything to go by.

But far from merely touring across the United Kingdom and Ireland as part of their return to the live front, the group also last week were the latest musical act to confirm they would be performing a weekend festival-style event in Malta later this year - following the likes of Liam Gallagher’s “Malta Weekender.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our weekly guide to staying in. Featuring what to watch, what to listen to, what to read plus what to eat and drink Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The tour is set to also extend into Europe after a comprehensive series of UK tour dates, with “The Greatest Weekend” in Malta breaking place shortly before the band heads to the Southern Hemisphere to complete dates in Australia and New Zealand towards the later stages of 2024.

But where are Take That performing in the United Kingdom this week?

What dates are Take That performing this week in the United Kingdom?

This week, Take That are performing across four nights at Leeds’ First Direct Arena, with their first performance taking place on April 17 2024 and running until April 20 2024.

What time do doors open for Take That at Leeds First Direct Arena?

According to both Take That’s website and Ticketmaster, the ticketing agency for the show (alongside See Tickets,) doors to the First Direct Arena in Leeds are set to open at 6pm each evening of the show, with a scheduled performance time of 7pm.

Are there still tickets to see Take That at Leeds First Direct Arena this week?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There are some tickets left for the VIP exclusive packages for Take That’s four-night stand at Leeds First Direct Arena, but a lot of the tickets are on the resale market. However, if money isn’t an option, you can visit Ticketmaster to pick up some last-minute Take That tickets.

What have Take That been performing on the UK tour so far?

Take That perform onstage during the finale of The National Lottery's Big Bash to celebrate 2023 at OVO Arena Wembley on December 06, 2023 in London, England. Coming to ITV1 and ITVX on 31st December (Photo by John Phillips/Getty Images for The National Lottery)

Looking back at Take That’s setlist when they performed at the Utilita Arena in Sheffield over the weekend, the group performed the following songs - including room for a couple of the band’s solo works in the process (Credit: Setlist.FM).