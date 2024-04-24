Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The venue has been revealed for the Radio 2 In The Park festival.

The radio station’s flagship live music festival will take place in Moor Park in Preston, Lancashire on Saturday, September 7 and Sunday, September 8.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our weekly guide to staying in. Featuring what to watch, what to listen to, what to read plus what to eat and drink Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The news was revealed by Gaby Roslin on Wednesday’s Radio 2 Breakfast Show as she filled in for Zoe Ball following the death of Ball’s mother, who had been diagnosed with cancer. The full artist line-up for the event will be revealed in early June.

Helen Thomas, head of Radio 2, said: “I’m delighted that this year’s Radio 2 In The Park will take place in Preston. Following last year’s epic extravaganza in Leicester, we can’t wait to head north with our fantastic family of Radio 2 presenters, as well as some of the most loved music artists on the planet, to party with the good people of Lancashire!”

Adrian Phillips, chief executive at Preston City Council, said: “We are absolutely delighted to welcome the BBC to Preston with Radio 2’s flagship live music event, Radio 2 In the Park. As this year’s host city, we’re really excited to be staging two jam-packed days, full of incredible live performances from some of the music world’s biggest stars.

“This is a brilliant coup for Preston and will be a huge boost for the city. We can’t wait to hear who the line-up is for this year and to welcome thousands of Radio 2 listeners to proud Preston!”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad